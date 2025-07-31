Charles Barkley Gets 200 “Big” Bars Of Soap For Free After Revealing His Intimate Shower Secret

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TNT analyst Charles Barkley during the TNT NBA Tip-Off pregame show before game five of the 2022 western conference finals outside of Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Charles Barkley is one of the funniest personalities in the NBA, largely because he has a catalog of stories that can make anyone burst out laughing. He recently shared one of those wild tales on his podcast with Ernie Johnson, a story that involved a bar of soap, a shower, and a very unusual problem Barkley once faced.

The ex-Philadelphia 76ers star joined the Barstool Sports TV podcast recently to retell the soap story, and it’s not one for the faint of heart. Simply put, some might find it gross.

To set the scene, Barkley was showering in a hotel while traveling for his job as an NBA analyst. He usually brings his own soap bars because he believes there’s a controversy surrounding the ones hotels provide.

“I travel with my own soap. It’s a conspiracy by these hotels, these little a** bars of soap. And they’re out to get me. They’re out to get big a**es,” Barkley joked.

But then the Hall of Famer said something that made everyone in the room laugh. “So, I don’t ever use a rag, I just use a bar of soap, scrub my body down. I was wiping my a** a couple of times, I had like a, ‘Oh my god, that was close,’” Barkley said.

The way he told the story had the host of the show, Big Cat, struggling to contain himself. He looked toward the camera and giggled like a kid. And who could blame him? Barkley was on a comedic roll. Then, Barkley revealed that telling the story in the past actually earned him the perfect gift from some sponsors.

“I tell you what’s funny, I told this story on me and Ernie’s podcast, I didn’t realize how many companies made big soaps. So, I had, I’m not even joking, I had like 200 bars of soap. I gave them to a shelter. But every company had big soaps and sent me some to Atlanta,” Barkley revealed.

It must have been the ideal gift. Chuck travels with his own big soap bars everywhere, just to make sure they don’t get stuck anywhere he doesn’t want them to. Which, honestly, is probably for everyone’s sake.

Barkley’s bizarre and wild stories

The Round Mound of Rebound has a ton of stories to share from his time traveling all over the country. Later on in the same podcast, he recalled another wild incident that he once narrated on live television. It involved his fellow Inside the NBA panelist Kenny Smith losing his mind after Barkley said just one small line.

“I got this bracelet from a man in the steam room back in Arizona,” Barkley said. It was a harmless story.

Chuck was simply chatting with someone in a sauna when he mentioned that he thought their bracelet looked unique. To his surprise, they gifted it to him afterward.

The way Barkley began telling the story, though, immediately called for more detail. Smith, in particular, couldn’t believe what his friend had just said. But that’s exactly why the basketball community loves him. Chuck is truly the wildest of wild cards, an unhinged former player with hilarious stories ready to fire off at any moment.