“Shaquille O’Neal, You’re a Casual!”: 2 Years Before Signing $2,700,000 Lakers Deal, Christian Wood Called Out 3x Finals MVP on National TV

Christian Wood is one of the most talented players in the NBA. While he isn’t a superstar, he is a serviceable big man, capable of giving any team at least 14 points and seven rebounds a night. His skill and ability were noticed by none other than the Los Angeles Lakers, and recently he even signed a two-year deal with them. It is a great move for Wood that will see him earn $2,700,000 this year. And in light of this, a video of his from two years ago, where he called out Shaquille O’Neal for being a “casual”, has now resurfaced.

Previously, Wood found himself plying his craft with the Dallas Mavericks. Having previously signed a $41,000,000 deal with the Rockets, he was traded to Dallas prior to the start of the 2022-2023 season. There, he would play out the last year of his three-year deal, earning $14,317,459. Unfortunately, free agency did not see him receive any suitable offers. Now he has settled for a deal with the Lakers. One where he will earn $2,700,000 in his first season. Along with this, the contract also contains a player option that could see him earn north of $3,000,000 in his second season if exercised.

A hilarious video of Christian Wood calling out Shaquille O’Neal in 2021 resurfaces

In 2021, Christian Wood reminded the world what he is capable of. In an exceptional game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wood led the Houston Rockets to a 109-105 victory. Wood managed to score 27 points on incredible shooting, managing 10-for-18 from the field, including 5-of-7 from three-point range. Additionally, he managed to grab 15 rebounds and block three shots.

This performance caught the eye of Shaquille O’Neal. In a post-game interview with TNT’s Inside the NBA, Shaq, in what has now become a meme, apologized to Wood. He apologized for not being familiar with his game. In other words, he praised him for the superb performance he put up.

As many expected, Wood appreciated the compliment, but he couldn’t help but throw a sly dig the Big Diesel’s way. As Shaq apologized for his lack of knowledge, Wood hilariously called him out for being a “casual”.

Shaq: “Christian, it’s Shaq. I owe you an apology. I wasn’t really familiar with your game…” Wood: “Aw man…you’re a casual!”

It was an incredible moment that has now reached “iconic” status. Even Shaq, who normally isn’t good with being called out, couldn’t help but crack a smile. Fast forward two years, and the video of this moment has now gone viral, as Wood prepares to join O’Neal’s former team, the LA Lakers.

The addition of Christian Wood will greatly help the Lakers

Christian Wood’s move to LA is sure to spell good things for the Lakers. His addition further adds to the depth the Purple and Gold have developed this off-season. With the likes of LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, and D’Angelo Russell on the roster, the Lakers are favorites to go all the way.

Now, with Wood on the team, he will provide the perfect support to Anthony Davis. The Brow has had a few injury concerns over the years, and although his output isn’t on the same level, Wood should prove to be the perfect backup.

It will be interesting to see what the 2023-2024 season has in store for the Lakers. Will their new signings make a difference? Can the tandem of LeBron and AD win it all? Only time will tell.