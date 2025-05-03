“Even His Son Is Disappointed In Him”: Steph Curry’s Son Canon Refusing To Leave Ayesha’s Side For His Dad Has NBA Fans Talking

Jul 2, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits in the stands with son Canon during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the California Summer League at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors’ season now hangs by a thread. After putting forth a strong challenge in the first three quarters, the Warriors’ efforts fell flat in the end. Stephen Curry’s team ended up losing 107-115 at home as the Rockets levelled the series after being down 3-1.

Steph had a 29-point outing but failed to make an impact in the fourth quarter. He shot just 1-7 as the Warriors fell apart despite trailing by just two points before the final 12 minutes.

But it wasn’t just on the court where emotions ran high. As Curry walked toward the tunnel following the loss, he stopped to briefly connect with his family. Usually, his kids rush to embrace him before and after games. However, this time, his son Canon refused to come to him, instead clinging to his mother Ayesha’s side.

Steph was seen trying his best to talk to Canon. He even told him that they have one more game to go on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to make him want to come to his dad. A clip of that moment was posted on X by Warriors on NBCS, and it led to some serious reactions from fans. One fan wrote, “Damn even his son is disappointed in him. That’s gotta feel horrible.”

The Warriors are on the brink of blowing another 3-1 lead. Every member of the team and fans of the franchise understand that Game 7 isn’t going to be easy. It seems like even the six-year-old understands how serious the series has become. Another fan wrote, “Awww damn….Even his kid knows that this is bad.”

Canon is now old enough to understand the meaning of wins and losses. He might not be able to grasp the meaning of blowing off a 3-1 lead, but he can sense that there’s something wrong when his dad’s team loses at home. There’s also a possibility that the six-year-old had something entirely different on his mind. Only Canon knows the truth.

Steph has a great relationship with all his kids. He prides himself on being a great father and often says that there’s nothing more important in his life than family. The Warriors’ veteran and Canon are like best friends, and they also have a special handshake.

Regardless of what was on Canon’s mind, the brief interaction must’ve fueled Steph to give his absolute best in Game 7 and win against all odds. It’s going to be a do-or-die for the entire team, but Canon might’ve given an extra reason for Steph to secure the series.