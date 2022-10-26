“Pels beat Luka Doncic’s Mavs without Zion Williamson or BI or Herb Jones?”: Skip Bayless Praises Pelicans‘ Depth Calls Them ‘Deeper Than Mississippi’

The New Orleans Pelicans make a statement four games into the season as they dismantle Luka Doncic and the Mavs without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram

When the Dallas Mavericks took the court against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram in the line-up.

Luka Doncic must have thought of getting an easy win while continuing his 30-point games. The latter, he did pull off successfully but failed to win the game for his team, as CJ McCollum and Co. stood tall.

The Pelicans are missing 3 starters. They just put up 40 points in the 1Q, shooting 74%. pic.twitter.com/maaxhyaUvF — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 25, 2022

Also read: NBA Twitter Gushes Over Jose Alvarado Causing Havoc in 1st Quarter Against Mavericks Amid Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram’s Absence

Skip Bayless is amazed by the Pelicans as they beat Luka Doncic’s team without Zion Williamson and BI

With Zion, BI, and CJ leading their front and the likes of Jonas Valancuinas, Herb Jones, and Jose Alvarado giving their all every game, these Pelicans promise to be better than just a solid team capable of making an upset in the Playoffs.

But even without two of their three stars Tuesday night at home, they were able to upset last season’s Western Conference Finalists in their first meeting of the 2022-23 season. Trey Murphy III’s brilliance proved pivotal in the 113-111 win.

They handed Mavs their second loss of the season while earning themselves their 3rd win, good enough to make them the #2 team in the West. And the veteran Fox Sports analyst couldn’t be more impressed.

I just watched the Pels beat Luka and the Mavs without Zion or BI or Herb Jones. New Orleans is deeper than the Mississippi in talent. Do I give them a shot in the West. You better believe I do. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 26, 2022

Will can we expect from this Pelicans team?

Although it hasn’t been a long time since this group came together, with Zion being notoriously famous for not spending much time with the team, they look like the team with the best team chemistry in the league after the Golden State Warriors.

They are just four games into the season, and maybe it’s too early for a call, but the sky is the limit for them even if things get too tight in the West with every other team targeting the championship, this season.

But Zion being fit will play a big part in it. Out with an issue in his hip, the 22-year-old will have to be in the team consistently for the others to take them seriously.

Let’s hope we see this team do its best because when they dismantle a team in New Orleans it’s always a treat to watch, and when it’s a contending team, that pleasure is doubled.

Also read: “Everybody should be on the table”: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook Should All be Traded Away, Says J Will