Lamar Odom was court-ordered to cough up $380,000 for being careless with his wife and kids

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice ordered Lamar Odom to make his due child support payments to his ex-partner Liza Morales

Not that long ago, Lamar Odom seemed to be getting the happy ending that his story of triumph and tragedy so richly deserved. He was there, beaming as he proudly accepted a bronze statuette honoring his selection as the Los Angeles Lakers’ Sixth Man of the Year for the 2010–11 NBA season.

Odom had accomplished something in his professional life that seemed appropriate for a player who had once been hailed as one of the most gifted ballplayers to come out of New York City.

Lamar Odom reflects on a turning point in his career. pic.twitter.com/K6IERaTszE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 29, 2017

On the one hand, being the best backup in basketball seemed like a sly compliment for Odom, whose size and talent suggested bigger and better accomplishments than one praising his work off the bench.

Odom and his ex-girlfriend Liza Morales had three children together in 2005–2006: Destiny, Lamar Jr., and Jayden. Later, Lamar wed Khloe Kardashian, and he also made an appearance on their TV program. Following allegations that he had not provided Liza Morales the child support as agreed, Lamar and Liza have had issues.

Also Read – “First Kobe Bryant, now Michael Jordan?”: Chris Broussard questions $20M worth NBA vet’s credibility for doubting greatness of the GOATs

Lamar Odom was ordered to pay close to $400,000 to his ex-girlfriend

Lamar Odom’s ex-girlfriend from “Basketball Wives” won her case against the former NBA Champion. The judge ordered him to pay her close to $400,000 after he allegedly stopped covering her child support and other expenses for their two children.

Liza Morales, a former best friend and reality TV star, filed a lawsuit against the former Los Angeles Laker in May, alleging a breach of their 2015 child custody settlement agreement since June 2020.

Lamar Odom Slams Child Support Lawsuit, “My Children Are Adults” https://t.co/2XVyMjNNNZ pic.twitter.com/51g8Gn2NWc — BallerAlert (@balleralert) May 15, 2021

When Morales filed for eviction from the Lower Manhattan apartment where she shares custody of their children Destiny, 23, and Lamar Jr., 19, she claimed that Odom was in default on payments for child support, college expenses, tuition, and rent.

SMH: Judge T.K.O.’s Lamar Odom For Dodging $91K Child Support Debt Despite Making Boxing Match Money https://t.co/UhoKHyrXFD pic.twitter.com/VKQY0yXGFN — Bossip (@Bossip) July 1, 2021

Odom was given a default judgment against Morales at a court hearing. He previously hadn’t shown up to defend himself against the allegations. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Matthew Cooper approved the request.

Odom was required to pay $380,549 in child support, rent arrears, college expenses, and her legal fees in the case. This was Judge Cooper’s final verdict, which was signed and made public on Thursday.

Also Read – Michael Jordan, despite owning a $15 Million Golf Course, could never get ‘little brother’ Kobe Bryant to play with him

While he still owed Liza Morales money, Lamar is still chasing Khloe Kardashian. He was rumored to be looking at houses in Khloe’s locality.