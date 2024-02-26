Is Julius Randle Playing Tonight Against the Pistons? Feb 26th Injury Report on Knicks Star

Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) celebrates his three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks will be hosting the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden for their second game of this four-game home stand. Both teams are fresh off recent losses in their last matchups but the Pistons might be more aggressive tonight as they look to snap their five-game losing streak. While the Knicks have been one of the better teams in the East, will NY have their star forward in tonight’s lineup?

As per the official injury report, All-Star forward Julius Randle has been listed as out for tonight’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Randle will not participate in tonight’s game due to rehabilitation from his right dislocated shoulder.

It has been a day under a month since fans got to see Julius Randle in action. On January 27, Randle took a scary fall while trying to finish above the rim on a fastbreak. Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. tried to take a charge under the rim but was unsuccessful in his attempt as not only did he get called for a blocking foul but it also ended up sending Randle shoulder-first, crashing to the floor.

It even led Hall of Famer Magic Johnson to send out prayers for the 29-year-old on X after the game.

The 6’8 forward was averaging 24.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, and 5.0 APG so far this season. He was all set to make his third All-Star game appearance this year as well but had to be replaced after being diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder. So, as per the report, Julius Randle will not be suiting up for the Knicks tonight.

Will Julius Randle play tonight?

Since Julius Randle got sidelined due to a dislocated shoulder, the New York Knicks have played 11 games with a 5-6 record so far. The Knicks are currently sitting comfortably at the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.

However, the team would need all its firepower come playoff time if the Knicks hope to make a deep run this postseason. A few days ago, Randle was spotted getting some shots up in the background of one of his trainer’s videos.

Even ahead of the matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Randle was once again spotted working out at the arena, shooting a few jumpers, and hook shots while running up and down the floor.

As per unofficial preliminary reports and rumors, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau does not expect Randle to join the team’s lineup till mid-March. However, as per the latest updates, Knicks fans should be ecstatic they’ll be able to see their star forward on the floor soon and in enough time for the team to make one last push for a better seed in the playoffs.