“I Know It’s Gonna Come”: Victor Wembanyama ‘Brushes Away’ ROTY as Priority for Rookie Season With Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are just four days away from their first regular season game of the 2023-24 season. This is a huge deal, as it will also be the debut of one, Victor Wembanyama. Throughout the off-season, Wemby has been hyped up as the next big thing in the NBA. A player who could perhaps even steal the title of GOAT once his career is all said and done. But, in order to do that a good first step would be winning the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year award.

Advertisement

Many believe this should be a priority for Wemby, but this couldn’t be further from the truth for him. In an interview with Good Morning America, the Frenchman was asked about his approach to earning Rookie of the Year honors. However, as he revealed, it isn’t a concern for him, and all he is focusing on is giving 100%.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is not prioritizing the 2024 Rookie of the Year award

The 2023-24 NBA season is just around the corner and fans are excited. In particular, San Antonio Spurs fans have much to be ecstatic about, especially with Victor Wembanyama on the roster. The 19-year-old is one of the most highly touted prospects since LeBron James. As such, many believe he is a shoo-in for the Rookie of the Year award.

Advertisement

However, as Wemby recently revealed, the Rookie of the Year award isn’t a priority for him. Speaking to GMA, he claimed that it is not his main goal, simply because he is confident it will come to him. But, that is only if he gives 100% on the court and is willing to sacrifice it all for his teammates.

“It’s not my main goal. I know it’s gonna come. But, it’s not what I should worry about I think. It’s naturally gonna come if I put 100% on the court and sacrifice for my teammates.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BasketballOnX/status/1715866660899332100?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Rather than focusing on the Rookie of the Year, Wemby is eager to win NBA Championships. That being said, he’s not sure when exactly he will win his first ring. Nevertheless, he knows that he is in an organization that knows how to win multiple championships, and as such knows that the Larry O’Brien trophy is in his future.

Not everyone is rooting for Wembanyama to take home ROTY honors

It’s true that there are a lot of people who would love to see Victor Wembanyama win Rookie of the Year. But, not everyone is convinced he can.

Advertisement

Former NBA player, Richard Jefferson, believes Charlotte Hornets star Brandon Miller is the favorite for the award. On the other hand, the likes of Gilbert Arenas and Paul George have placed their bets on OKC Thunder star Chet Holmgren.

Those two players aside, there are plenty who could steal the award away from Wemby. To not mention the likes of Scoot Henderson and the Thompson twins would be remiss. But, one thing is for sure, the 2023-24 season is sure to be an interesting one. And, fans will be watching diligently to see which rookie proves his worth.