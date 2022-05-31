“Charles Barkley got fined $10,000 for accidentally spitting on a little girl!”: When the 76ers legend got into an altercation, missed his target, and blamed his high-school Spanish teacher!

Charles Barkley was always seen as an angry young man when he came into the league. He once spat on a little girl and got fined $10,000!

Charles Barkley is famous today for being one of the league’s greatest players. The Round Mound of Rebound won an MVP during his prime beating the likes of Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

His understanding of the game is second to none. It is considered a great travesty that Charles never won a championship. He was unfortunate to be around some of the greatest players to touch the rock.

Charles was also a very ruthless and violent player during his time. He often got into altercations, both verbal and physical. In one such incident, during the 1991 season, things got out of hand.

A fan started calling him racial slurs and kept riling him up. He did not stop the drivel even after a confrontation with Barkley and when push came to shove, things got worse.

Charles Barkley spit on a lil girl during a NBA & we just kept it moving. I don’t know if that’s good or bad. Lol — Dr. Peter Venkman (@SCurryjihad) May 8, 2022

Charles Barkley gets a hefty fine for spitting on a little girl!

Of course, Charles did not intend for his spittle to reach a little girl. The aim of that projectile was the racist scum that was jawing at Barkley.

Of course, the NBA did not care much about the cause and fined Barkley $10,000 and handed him a one-game suspension. Charles apologized to the girl and gave her tickets for the rest of the season.

However, he has never really owned up to that. In a segment on Graham Singer, he blames his Spanish teacher.

charles barkley been pissed at ms gomez since 1981. lol. — Jonathan Serdinsky (@JBx760) January 14, 2010

Yes, his high school Spanish teacher for being angry all the time. Barkley said that he carried a lot of anger from the teacher and parents and was never able to correctly channel it.

Whatever the case, we know that Charles did not mean to spit on a little girl, and he seems to have resolved a lot of his anger as he is old now.

