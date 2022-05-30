“Shaq stop acting crazy and put some lotion on your knees!”: Charles Barkley goes in on his TNT crewmate for stripping down to his knickers on-air

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are up to their usual antics on NBA on TNT. This time Shaq is in his underwear! Oh, bother!

Former NBA legends, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are enjoying their time on the show, NBA on TNT.

Since the 1990–1991 season, Ernie Johnson has hosted the NBA studio show on TNT. Johnson is currently joined by Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley.

Inside the NBA, the NBA postgame show starring the four has increased in popularity owing to their contributions and sense of humor.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are largely regarded as two of the best NBA players of all time. Shaq has long been considered one of the best centers in NBA history. He is a four-time NBA champion and three-time Finals MVP, as well as several scoring titles.

Charles Barkley roasts Shaq and calls him crazy during an episode of NBA on TNT

Because of the great relationship between Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, NBA on TNT has risen in popularity. Throughout the years, the two have connected and engaged in heated discussions.

The four have a lot of positive energy and banter, which makes them incredibly popular, and fans are interested in witnessing their responses to games and other NBA-related topics.

When the NBA on TNT team is on set, everything seems possible. There have been a few pranks and amusing performances during the show.

Shaq was caught in his underwear messing about the studio during an NBA on TNT program. ONeal had disrobed as a result of a special effect of water being projected about the studio. Shaq is monkeying about, which elicits amusing replies from Ernie and Charles.

Shaq pretended to swim in the ocean, while the others pretended to be sailors. Shaq’s acting was funny to Barkley, who even called him crazy.

There have been other instances where the cast has enjoyed themselves at the expense of Shaq.