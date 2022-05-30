Basketball

“Shaq stop acting crazy and put some lotion on your knees!”: Charles Barkley goes in on his TNT crewmate for stripping down to his knickers on-air

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are up to their usual antics on NBA on TNT. This time Shaq is in his underwear! Oh, bother!
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
"What Sunil wants, I'm in no control of that": Nicholas Pooran opens up the prospect of having Sunil Narine in the ICC T20 World Cup
Next Article
"Nicholas Latifi with a lifetime supply of Red Bull"- Carlos Sainz rues being stuck behind Williams driver which cost him his maiden Grand Prix win
NBA Latest Post
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are up to their usual antics on NBA on TNT. This time Shaq is in his underwear! Oh, bother!
“Shaq stop acting crazy and put some lotion on your knees!”: Charles Barkley goes in on his TNT crewmate for stripping down to his knickers on-air

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are up to their usual antics on NBA on TNT.…