Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers are retiring a $120 million superstar’s jersey over that of 5x champion and herald of the Minneapolis Lakers 

Why George Mikan, 5x champion and captain of the Minneapolis Lakers deserves his jersey retired over Pau Gasol, 2x champion and worth 120 million dollars
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
Most wickets at Lord's Cricket Ground: List of bowlers with most Test wickets at Lord's
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Why George Mikan, 5x champion and captain of the Minneapolis Lakers deserves his jersey retired over Pau Gasol, 2x champion and worth 120 million dollars
Los Angeles Lakers are retiring a $120 million superstar’s jersey over that of 5x champion and herald of the Minneapolis Lakers 

Pau Gasol is getting his Jersey retired officially by the Lakers – but do his…