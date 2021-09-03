“Monta have it all, me and Dwyane Wade are at the same level”: Former Bucks guard Monta Ellis causes a storm with his unrealistic comparisons with the 3x Miami Heat champion

Monta Ellis puts himself in the same category as 3x NBA champion Dwyane Wade. The former Bucks guard makes an absurd comparison far away from ground reality.

There is no denying the Monta Ellis was one of the most talented guards in the NBA. The 6″3′ guard had some memorable performances during his career. The 40th pick in the 2005 draft, Ellis was selected by the Golden State Warriors.

Ellis had reasonable success during his career. In his second season with the Warriors, the Lanier high school player had a defining year, showing growth in all major aspects of the game. Ellis was crowned Most Improved Player Of The Year in 2007.

In the coming years, Ellis rotated amongst various teams but continued to impress with his performances. During his tenure in Milwaukee, Ellis made a controversial statement in which he compared himself to former scoring champion Dwyane Wade.

The only thing he have that I don’t have is, you know, more wins and two championships. That’s it. said the former Bucks guard.

Ellis’ statements seemed irrational and ludicrous. The above clip to date is a source of amusement for NBA fans. While Ellis had zero All-Star appearances, Wade is considered the top 10 shooting guards of all time. There is a vast statistical difference between the two guards as well.

Comparing the Stats between Monta Ellis and Dwyane Wade

According to Ellis, the Heat veteran was only better than him as far as championships and wins were concerned. However, the ground reality is far different from his claims.

In his 12 seasons in the NBA, Ellis averaged 17.8 PPG, 4.6 APG, 3.5 RPG, and 1.7 SPG on a 45.1% shooting from the field and 31.4% from the 3-point line.

On the other hand, D-Wade had a stellar NBA career and is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. The former Finals MVP played 16 seasons in the NBA. Wade averaged 22.0 PPG, 5.4 APG, 4.7 RPG, and 1.5 SPG on 48.0% shooting from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc.

Ellis won 418 out of the 833 games he played, having a 50.18 winning%. Miami Heat superstar D-Wade won 611 out of the 1054 games he played. Thus having a 57.96 winning%

The statistics are clear evidence as to why Ellis’ comparisons seem preposterous and worth a laugh. The former Bucks guard hasn’t even been to a conference finals in his career. The only areas where the former DPOY seems to have a slight edge over Wade are in 3-point shooting and steals.