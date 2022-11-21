Shaquille O’Neal Fondly Recalled That 1 Phone Call That Made Steve Kerr a ‘Top Man’ in His Book

Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t the kindest player while he was still active. He is remembered more fondly as an enforcer who backed down to no one. Yet, even the toughest, meanest people can find warmth and softness in their hearts. Shaq found the same kind of warmth and softness in his for Steve Kerr while he was playing for the Phoenix Suns.

In 2008 February, Miami Heat traded Shaq to the Suns in the middle of the season. By then, Diesel was just a hollow vessel of what he had been earlier. He had seen his best days with the Lakers and though his stint with Miami was successful, it came nowhere close to what he had achieved in LA.

At his decline and traded mid-season, a wounded O’Neal headed to the Valley of the Sun. Here, he found an unlikely companion in the current Golden State Warriors coach. In his book Shaq Uncut, Shaquille O’Neal fondly discussed one interaction that left a deep mark on his memory.

Shaquille O’Neal considered Steve Kerr a true leader

In his book, Shaq wrote about how Kerr was the most reliable individual during his time in Phoenix. He claimed that the former Bulls guard treated him with respect and was upfront with him. He appreciated these qualities.

The most memorable moment for Shaq was the time when he was traded to Cleveland in 2009. He wrote how Steve Kerr called him about the trade personally.

Shaquille O’Neal: “When they pulled the trigger Steve called me again and said, “Hey, I’m sure you are watching the news. I understand this might be hard.” I told him there were no bad feelings. I understood Sarver was a businessman and he wanted to be under the cap and I had a big salary and I was thirty-six years old. Made sense to me.”

This highlighted Kerr’s solid heart. He has always been a non-scheming coach and executive and that is what has made him so successful.

O’Neal was completely loyal to Kerr

In his book, Shaq mentioned many such instances where he appreciated everything Kerr did for him. In fact, he was so touched by the Suns’ GM’s actions that he claimed he could have followed Steve anywhere.

Perhaps that is the reason Shaquille O’Neal took being traded to Cleveland so positively. His GM Steve Kerr wanted to bring in a new piece and Shaq felt happy to help.

