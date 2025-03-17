“Love To See A Lot Less Of Shaq Hating”: Fans Disparage Shaquille O’Neal For His Negativity Amidst John Wall’s Analytical Takes

Not too long ago, hoop fans taking to socials to voice their anger over the thought that Inside the NBA might go off-air. Within months, the wave has taken a 180 as fans are now disliking Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. The Hall of Famers are accused of having overtly negative and casual takes, regardless of which team they speak on.

So, when John Wall took to NBATV recently and provided an astute analysis of why Jayson Tatum sometimes guards the five-man, the fans rallied against Shaq. It’s worth noting that Shaq and Chuck work for major networks and they have to entertain the fans, whereas Wall doesn’t have the same pressure or responsibility.

That’s the reason why the late, great Kobe Bryant once almost joined the Inside crew, but when he was told about all the other things he’d be required to do, he declined the offer. Regardless, fans seem to have had enough of Shaq and Chuck hating on other teams and players while providing little to no game insight.

One fan posted the Wall clip and wrote, “I’d love to see a lot less of Shaq hating on teams he doesn’t watch and a lot more of [JohnWall] getting into the specifics of defensive schemes and matchup advantages.”

I’d love to see a lot less of Shaq hating on teams he doesn’t watch and a lot more of @JohnWall getting into the specifics of defensive schemes and matchup advantages. This kind of analysis is how you solve the NBA’s ongoing media negativity epidemic. pic.twitter.com/4a2fPuJu9w — Will Clayton (@DubClayton) March 16, 2025

Another fan called Shaq a “clown” and claimed that his show offers nothing substantial. The fan wrote, “Shaq’s a clown on the show and offers nothing of substance. Just bc he was a great player, that has no bearing on high level understanding of the game. And don’t tell me his “online” degrees makes him smart.”

Shaq’s a clown on the show and offers nothing of substance. Just bc he was a great player, that has no bearing on high level understanding of the game. And don’t tell me his “online” degrees makes him smart. — Que (@NuportbeachJay) March 17, 2025

A player who spent 13 years in the league and was a five-time All-Star is going to have a great understanding of the game. However, since an analysis like that rarely comes by, fans are now demanding to only see that. A fan wrote, “Nah this is the sh*t i wanna hear. Ex players with high IQ explaining schemes in a understandable way for us “casual diehard watchers”.”

Nah this is the shit i wanna hear. Ex players with high IQ explaining schemes in a understandable way for us "casual diehard watchers" — Guts (@moodfanatic) March 16, 2025

There’s a lot that the NBA can learn from the NFL. They always balance out their entertainment factor with a great analysis of the game. Putting someone like Wall at the forefront could solve this issue for now.

Shaquille O’Neal went viral for hating on the Detroit Pistons

When someone sits in front of the camera for a major network to talk basketball, it’s presumed that they’d be aware of the teams, their coaches, and the owners, at least. However, Shaq shocked everyone last week when he credited Chauncey Billups for the success of the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham.

When he was pressed by Candace Parker for the mistake, Shaq said, “First of all, I don’t watch Detroit. How about that?” Although he later acknowledged that he made a mistake, the damage was done. The NBA legend also stated that the Pistons are too boring for him to watch.

You can't make this up… Shaq doesn't know who coaches the Pistons Players are only relatable to him if they are compared to 90s players Openly admits he doesn't watch Detroit after he called them "boring" The Pistons' season is one of the best stories in the NBA and this is… https://t.co/LcIFv6Kkur pic.twitter.com/7nt3rVIsyi — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) March 12, 2025

The question that NBA fans have been asking the big fella since then is how can he talk about all the teams in the league if he has such a strong bias against certain teams.