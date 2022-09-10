“Charles Barkley has a better chance of getting struck by lightning!”: Bill Russell hilariously roasted the 6’6” Suns legend

On various instances, Bill Russell has explicitly stated that Charles Barkley stood no chance while guarding him.

Bill Russell is one of the most accomplished athletes in sports. The big man managed to make 12 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 4 rebound titles, 5 MVPs, and a staggering 11 championships. The Celtics legend was even honored by the league, renaming the Finals MVP award to the “Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award”.

During his playing days, Russ was a beast in the paint. Standing at 6-foot-10 and being the freakishly athletic superstar he was, it was immensely easy for Bill to dominate and bully his opponents on a nightly basis.

Not many had dared to go head-to-head against the Cs’ legend. However, Charles Barkley, who wasn’t from Bill’s era, stated that he “woulda given it” to Bill.

“Hey Charles Barkley, NO way could you ever guard me!”: Bill Russell

Back in 2018, during an episode of “NBAonTNT”, Barkley spoke about a hypothetical clash against the Boston legend. After “The Round Mound of Rebound” told Ernie Johnson that Chuck “woulda given it” to Bill, Russ had a rather amusing reaction.

Taking it to Twitter, the NBA legend made it pretty clear that Chuck would’ve stood no chance. He further mentioned how Barkley had a better chance of getting struck by lightning than guarding him.

I know Charles @NBAonTNT would never say he could guard me, he has a better chance of getting struck by lightning @SHAQ @TheJetOnTNT @nba @celtics — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) May 1, 2018

Russ didn’t stop at this. The same year, a few months later, the 11-time champ had to reiterate himself.

Hey Chuck, NO way could you ever guard me! @NBAonTNT — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) November 30, 2018

Barkley is one of the players that had a special relationship with Russ.

However, in a one-on-one clash, there would be very few people who would bet their money on the Suns’ legend emerging victorious.

