Basketball

“Charles Barkley has a better chance of getting struck by lightning!”: Bill Russell hilariously roasted the 6’6” Suns legend

“Charles Barkley has a better chance of getting struck by lightning!”: Bill Russell hilariously roasted the 6’6” Suns legend
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
LeBron James, who was offered $40 to play for the Sixers, stole Kevin Hart's drink for Drake
Next Article
“No One Thought I Would” – Nikki Bella Opens Up About Her ‘Painful’ Break Up With WWE Superstar John Cena
NBA Latest Post
Shaquille O'Neal's acting career jumpstarted with a $3 million offer from the Exorcist director
Shaquille O’Neal’s acting career jumpstarted with a $3 million offer from the Exorcist director

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is a basketball champion, businessman, investor, analyst, father, and an actor…