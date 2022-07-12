Charles Barkley has donated more than “$6 Million” to HBCUs

Charles Barkley, an NBA legend, recently donated a million dollars to his daughter’s school, The Spellman College. This is his sixth gift to a historically black college or university in the last six years.

In many ways, Charles Barkley took it to another level as an NBA player. Barkley, a 6-foot-4 power forward, played the game the same way he lived his life.

Chuck’s retirement as a television analyst has been more of the same. But, beneath the bluster, Barkley possesses a genuine humanitarian spirit.

Charles Barkley loses bet with Aaron Rodgers at celebrity golf event and pledges $25,000 donation to charity. https://t.co/o6XWlwIATr — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) July 11, 2022

Charles Barkley has prioritized funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in his philanthropic efforts.

Barkley, an NBA legend who has already made significant contributions to two local colleges, is expanding his philanthropic portfolio to include Spelman College.

The announcement, made on Thursday, came as a complete surprise to the Spelman community. This comes as no surprise. Barkley has been known to make significant donations public before informing schools.

Charles Barkley donates $1 million to Miles College, an HBCU in his hometown of Alabama

Miles College, an HBCU in Fairfield, Alabama, announced a $1 million gift from Barkley on Wednesday, the largest donation by a donor in the school’s 122-year history.

Barkley previously donated $1 million to three historically black colleges and universities: Clark Atlanta, Morehouse College, and Alabama A&M. His most recent donation will kick off a $100 million fundraising campaign, according to interim school president Bobbie Knight.

It’s the sixth significant donation he has made to a historically Black college or university.https://t.co/PUunyA53Og — AL.com (@aldotcom) July 9, 2022

According to AL.com, Barkley decided to donate to the women’s HBCU after witnessing the positive impact the prestigious institution had on Jordyn Hudson, the daughter of his business partner, John Hudson, who is currently a student at Spelman. Jordyn Hudson will be Spelman’s sophomore class president in the fall.

Spelman, which has recently received a flood of high-profile, large donations, is widely regarded as America’s best Black college and one of the best women’s colleges.

This is the sixth donation to an #HBCU by the NBA legend 👏🏾 https://t.co/SbpYqcf62J — Blavity News (@Blavity) July 11, 2022

Barkley’s gift comes at an opportune time because it is one of the first major gifts under Gayle’s leadership, who officially took over as Spelman’s 11th president on July 1 after stints at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CARE USA, and the Chicago Community Trust.

Barkley, who has a new generation of fans thanks to his work as the affable host of “Inside the NBA,” has recently made a habit of supporting HBCUs.

