“You can’t turn on the TV without seeing fat a** Shaq everywhere!”: When Charles Barkley was livid at having to see Lakers legend do numerous adverts and endorsements

Charles Barkley was hilariously agitated at how he would have to see Shaq everywhere he went due to the number of ads he’s in.

Shaq would have his NBA career end after 19 successful seasons when he was with the Boston Celtics in 2011. It would end after his Achilles gave out but him stepping away from NBA hardwood opened the door for him to take his charismatic personality onto a stage that suited him equally as well: media.

Most specifically, ‘Inside the NBA’ scooped the 4x champ up the second he made it known he was retiring. The thing that made this decision perhaps the best they had ever made was the fact that they had already gotten Charles Barkley on board 11 years prior.

Charles Barkley and Shaq fit together, chemistry-wise, better than any two NBA personalities ever could. Their quick quips and overall charisma meshed well enough to a point of universal love from the basketball community.

Over a decade later and fans are still waiting to see what kind of an argument the two basketball goliaths get into next.

Shaq gets called out for his non-stop ads by Charles Barkley.

Shaq has endorsed everything from birth control pills to junk food. There isn’t an industry the ‘Big Aristotle’ has dipped his toes in, in terms of endorsements and advertisements. Charles Barkley seemed to have gotten fed up with this as he called him out on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’.

“You can’t turn on the TV without seeing his fata** everywhere! People say, ‘Have you seen Shaq?’ I see him every 5 minutes!”

Chuck isn’t someone who indulges in constant endorsements like his NBAonTNT counterpart so seeing O’Neal all over the television and media must’ve been something he wouldn’t be all too enthused about.

Chuck has hilariously said multiple times that he couldn’t his peace of mind because all he would see is Shaq in every nook and craney due to his ads.