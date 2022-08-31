Charles Barkley insisted that Stephen Curry’s 2/15 from 3pt land in the 2015 Finals was no defensive masterclass

The notion that Matthew Dellavedova stopped Curry during the 2015 NBA finals is ridiculous, according to Charles Barkley.

The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers have dominated the NBA finals for most of the last decade. LeBron James and his Cavaliers team rivaled the star-studded Warriors team led by Stephen Curry.

The Warriors undoubtedly came out on top winning three of their four finals against the Cavaliers. LeBron James put up incredible numbers throughout the finals but came up short to the fast-paced and young Warriors team.

Golden State made excellent draft choices and built a team around Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, adding veteran role players to guide and lead the team to multiple championships.

The @warriors secured their first championship since 1975 in style 🏆 Warriors vs. Cavaliers, 2015 NBA Finals – Game 6, Pop Up Edition – 9pm ET on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/HTXYZu0F1l — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 6, 2020

The Cavaliers had memorable moments against the Warriors, including winning the championship in 2016 after a remarkable comeback from a 3-1 deficit. The Warriors may have celebrated their victory over the Cavs, but it came after a lot of hard work and difficult nights for Curry and company.

One such instance occurred during the 2015 NBA Finals when Matthew Dellavedova made life difficult for Steph Curry.

The idea that Dellavedova stopped Curry is ‘ridiculous,’ according to Charles Barkley

In Game 2 of the 2015 NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Matthew Dellavedova put the clamps on Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Curry struggled in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, shooting 5-for-23 from the field and 2-for-15 from 3-point range, while also committing six turnovers. His primary defender was Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova, who did everything he could to keep Curry from getting into a rhythm.

However, TNT analyst Charles Barkley did not lavish praise on the undrafted point guard.

“I think people should stop giving him so much credit,” Barkley said on Bleacher Report Radio. “In the grand scheme of things, Steph Curry will kill that kid. He simply did not make shots last night, and I believe everyone should take a breather when discussing him. Steph Curry simply missed a few shots.” When Matthew Dellavedova guarded Steph Curry, the MVP didn’t make a single basket. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ArMCD5z8lI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 8, 2015

Barkley did describe Dellavedova as a hard worker and dismissed the notion that he was dirty. Clearly, the Hall of Famer does not believe his ball denial and physical defense had any effect on Curry.

“This idea that he stopped him is absurd,” Barkley said. “There are good days and bad days when you’re a jump shooter. And Steph had a bad night the night before. But, listen, it wasn’t because of Dellavedova that he was missing shots.”

There is no one on the planet who can “stop” Curry, as Dellavedova stated after Cleveland’s 95-93 victory. The Cavs, on the other hand, tried to slow him down collectively.

