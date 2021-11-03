“Michael Jordan, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets”: LaMelo Ball gives a hilarious reply on TikTok when asked which former NBA player he would like to join forces with

Hornets star LaMelo Ball was asked on TikTok about which former NBA player would he want to play with and picked Michael Jordan, who is coincidentally the owner of Charlotte Hornets.

LaMelo Ball and Michael Jordan’s lives became intertwined the moment he was drafted third overall by the Charlotte Hornets. The 20-year-old is showing out in his sophomore season. Through the first eight games, he is averaging an astounding 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

One person who is instrumental in the development of LaMelo Ball is none other than the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan. The 6x NBA champion is coincidentally the owner of the Hornets franchise.

The 2020-21 Rookie of the Year respects and admires MJ. There are even reports that LaMelo calls MJ ‘unc’ when they talk.

Recently, the young guard choose ‘His Airness’ when asked about which former NBA player he would like to play with. Answering a TikTok comment, the 20-year-old said he would like to share the court with Michael Jordan. Check out the clip here:

Now, imagine instead of watching the sidelines, Jordan does actually suit up for the Charlotte franchise. The thought of LaMelo grabbing the rebound, running down the court, and throwing a pin-point dime to Michael Jordan is just a scary thought. A backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Michael Jordan is a nightmare for defenders.

Sadly, we’ll never get to see this in real life. However, one can’t blame an NBA fan for dreaming.

What to expect from LaMelo Ball this season?

The Charlotte Hornets are defying expectations this season, off to a strong 5-3 this season. A big reason why is none other than their young superstar LaMelo Ball.

The 6ft 8in guard is on the back of a strong rookie year, winning Rookie of the Year in the process, where he was averaging a solid 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.

Another reason why LaMelo will be great this season is his ability to make teammates better. Case in point: Miles Bridges. The forward is averaging an excellent 23.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. This excellent start to the season has made him the early frontrunner for this year’s Most Improved Player Award.

Barring injuries, there’s little reason why LaMelo Ball won’t make the All-Star team or make an All-NBA team. Now, this season, LaMelo will be focused on leading the Hornets to a playoffs berth in a tough Eastern Conference.

Even though they won’t have Michael Jordan suiting up, they have a terrific player in LaMelo. Additionally, even if we won’t ever get to see Michael Jordan and LaMelo Ball share the court, the duo of Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball is just as fun to watch, if not more.