Basketball

“Quavo got me my favorite chain as a welcome to Atlanta gift”: Trae Young reveals how the famous rapper gifted the Hawks star his favorite piece of jewelry during his rookie year

“Quavo got me my favorite chain as a welcome to Atlanta gift”: Trae Young reveals how the famous rapper gifted the Hawks star his favorite piece of jewelry during his rookie year
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Whole of India behind you": Matthew Cross cheers for Safyaan Sharif in New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup match
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Quavo got me my favorite chain as a welcome to Atlanta gift”: Trae Young reveals how the famous rapper gifted the Hawks star his favorite piece of jewelry during his rookie year
“Quavo got me my favorite chain as a welcome to Atlanta gift”: Trae Young reveals how the famous rapper gifted the Hawks star his favorite piece of jewelry during his rookie year

Trae Young disclosed how the “Ice Trae” chain famous rapper Quavo gifted him during his…