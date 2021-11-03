“Quavo got me my favorite chain as a welcome to Atlanta gift”: Trae Young reveals how the famous rapper gifted the Hawks star his favorite piece of jewelry during his rookie year

Trae Young disclosed how the “Ice Trae” chain famous rapper Quavo gifted him during his rookie year, is one of his 10 life essentials.

Trae Young has been one of the best young talents in the league today. The sharpshooter has been improving his game year after year, proving to be amongst the elite guards in the association. Undoubtedly, Young is going to be one of the future faces of the league.

It didn’t take Young long before he made a positive impact for the Hawks. As soon as the former Oklahoma guard set foot on the NBA hardwood, Atlanta fans adored Trae and showered the youngster with all their love and support.

The 6-foot-1 guard had a great connection with Atlanta-based rapper Quavo as soon as he entered the league. And through the years, the two global icons have really developed a great friendship. Recently, the 23-year-old revealed how the Migos rapper gifted him a chain as his “Welcome to Atlanta” moment, which is his top 10 life essentials.

Quavo presented Trae Young a chain as his “Welcome to Atlanta” gift during his rookie year

On an appearance on GQ Sports’ “10 Things Trae Young Can’t Live Without”, Young disclosed several objects like his sunglasses, watches, cards, candy, cap, speakers, sneakers, basketball, Bodyarmor, mint as his essentials. One more of his essentials Trae spoke about was the prestigious gifted Quavo presented him with when he entered the league – his famous “Ice Trae” chain.

Young spoke about the chain and how much did the specific piece of jewelry meant to him.

“I want to show y’all probably my favorite chain. Quay got it for me my rookie year. It was like my welcome to Atlanta gift he gave me. There’s a lot of diamonds in here, I ain’t never really asked Quay what the details were. I don’t wanna get all into detail, but I was just appreciative of it.

You got the 11 at the top, got the basketball. After he posted this and made a whole chain with it, it was kinda like a no-brainer, everybody started calling me it just randomly on the street. It wasn’t even just in arenas anymore, It was everywhere. So probably my favorite piece I got.

First, I was wearing it for like, for a minute, especially around the house. I had never gotten a chain. I mean, I’m from Oklahoma. So [laughs] coming down to Atlanta, getting this. Quay definitely opened my eyes to more jewelry. I don’t bring it out too much though. I don’t bring out too much, only certain times.”

This season too, Trae Young will hope to lead his Atlanta team to the same successes they witnessed last year. Averaging a solid 22.9 points, 9.4 assists, and 3 rebounds on a 43% shooting, Trae will definitely get in his groove. With a decent 4-3 start to this young season, the Hawks are placed 9th in the Eastern Conference.