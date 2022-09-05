Charles Barkley kissed Kenny Smith’s A** after losing a wager against Yao Ming

TNT analyst and NBA legend Charles Barkley had to kiss his co-analyst’s a** after losing a wager about a rookie Yao Ming

Inside the NBA is one of the best basketball show out there. The combination of Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson makes for a perfect mixture of comedy and information. We’ve seen them give some of the best takes on TV, while also delivering some not so great takes.

Although, what makes the show fun for the viewers are the jokes and the prank the guys always have running. We’ve seen Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal get into constant fights and debates all the time. Their duo is iconic and adds an incredible value to the show.

However, before Shaq retired and joined TNT, it used to be Chuck with Kenny and Ernie. Even though things weren’t as fun as they are now, that doesn’t mean they didn’t have their own fun. This particular incident from the 2002-03 season is a prime example of the same.

Charles Barkley had to kiss Kenny Smith’s a** after losing a bet

Chuck, as we know him, has always said whatever comes to his mind, and thinks about the consequences later. The case was no different back in 2002, when he made an outrageous claim about the recently drafted rookie Yao Ming. The 7’6 big man was selected as the first pick in the draft but didn’t have a lot of faith shown in him by casters and commentators.

Charles Barkley was one of them. After a few games into the season, he bet Kenny Smith he would kiss his a** if Ming scores 19 anytime during the season. After a rocky start, Ming scored 20 points on a perfect 9-of-9 from the field against the Lakers.

(2002) Charles Barkley bets Kenny Smith if Yao ever scores 19, he’d kiss Kenny’s ass. Two days later, Yao scored 20 & Kenny bought a donkey. pic.twitter.com/j0WElYM4YQ — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) August 26, 2017

Well, Chuck was hesitant, but after claiming to be a man of his word, he had to kiss Kenny’s a**.

One would think, after kissing a donkey Chuck would learn his lesson and stop making such claims. Well, guess what? He hasn’t stopped and it’s highly unlikely that he’ll stop.