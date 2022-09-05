“Do you & Steve Kerr celebrate Black History month?”: Charles Barkley’s profanity-laced compilation is doing waves on Twitter

Charles Barkley is one of the funniest personalities in the NBA fraternity, who is as candid as one can get.

Charles Barkley was a pretty terrific superstar during his playing days. Despite being an undersized forward, Sir Charles used to dominate both sides of the paint. By the conclusion of an illustrious 16-year career, “The Round Mound of Rebound” retired as one of the greatest players to never win the coveted NBA championship.

Even though Chuck never managed to get his hands on the desired ring, he had a pretty solid trophy cabinet. Considered as one of the best forwards in league history, the 6-foot-6 star’s resume included 11 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, the 1987 rebounding championship, defeating Michael Jordan to lift the 1993 MVP, and even getting selected into the Hall-Of-Fame as well as the NBA’s 50th & 75th Anniversary Team.

Now Barkley was a pretty entertaining icon, on the floor as well as off it. Being one of the most eclectic and hilarious individuals in the NBA fraternity, no one would want to miss any of Barkley’s interviews or any episodes of “Inside the NBA”.

Charles Barkley was as filter-less as an individual could get

Throughout his life, Sir Charles has been a pretty candid personality. Some might regard him as rude, but to be fair, those people might be wrong.

One clip recently went viral on social media that perfectly encapsulates just how ruthless Barkley was.

Charles Barkley got no filter 😭 pic.twitter.com/amOhA62VT6 — Khiz (@KhizHoop) August 28, 2022

Charles was and will continue to speak his heart out. Even if it could come off as disrespectful.

This one time, Charles managed to compare being successful to being a homecoming queen with all the “ugly b*tches” being jealous. As seen in the above video, in an interview with Pat McAfee, he said:

“Being successful is like being a homecoming queen, all the ugly bitches hate you.”

There are numerous other clips that show us just how amusing Charles Barkley is. He also asked, Ernie Johnson, “Do you and Steve Kerr celebrate Black history month?” A bizarre and almost aloof question but one that displays his no-holes-barred approach to things.

All we can hope for is that Chuck never changes!

