Charles Barkley Lays Down 3 Axioms on NBA Basketball, Stands by Michael Jordan and Choose LeBron James Over Kobe Bryant 

Nov 22, 1993; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NBA superstars Michael Jordan (left) and Charles Barkley during the filming of a Nike shoe commercial at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

Charles Barkley is on a heater at the moment. From hot takes to cool hats, he is wearing everything and says everything on his mind. Not that we are surprised. This time, however, he has laid down 3 important axioms for the GOAT debate. And it is beneficial to Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan, who Charles has vowed to never speak to, still gets his unyielding support. The Phoenix Suns legend has always been in MJ’s corner.

And in the never-ending GOAT debate, he has a definitive say, a three-axiom statement that makes MJ the undisputed. While there may be a little bit of bias to it, it is worth an exploration.

Charles Barkley lays down the blueprint of the GOAT debate with three axioms

Barkley has been clear about MJ being the goat but he also adds two supporting statements to that argument. The first is that LeBron is clearly in second place and he has overtaken Kobe Bryant.

Charles Barkley makes THREE things very clear: 1. Michael Jordan is the GOAT 2. Lebron not only is not 2nd, he’s not greater than Kobe Bryant. 3. Lebron stacked his teams and quitters like him who stacked teams and created super teams lessen their legacy. #NBA pic.twitter.com/y6rTzfJ1Xp — Everyday N’guh✊🏿 (@ApexJones22) April 3, 2023

The third is where it gets a little dicey, as per Charles, a proponent of “driving your bus”, argues that players like James and others of his era stacked their teams and created “super teams”.

This dampens their legacy. This a point that Charles has been making resoundingly across his multitude of shows and podcasts throughout the year.

Charles and Kevin Durant’s unending feud

To that end, Barkley has been enforcing his point on one player alone, Kevin Durant. The Phoenix Suns’ newest signing has seen the brunt of hate from Barkley this season.

The round mound of rebound is clear on one thing, that is KD has never played in teams without superstars and has not carried a team on his back.

Sure he might be the best in each team he goes but he gets superstar help. He isn’t necessarily wrong here but what else can a player do?