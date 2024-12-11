“Watched Him Quit on His Team”: Luka Doncic Should Never Be Compared to Jayson Tatum, Says Former Warrior

During tonight’s NBA Cup quarter-final between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks, the Mavs lost the game 104-118 and a former Golden State Warrior believes it might be because of Luka Doncic. After the game, Quinn Cook took to X to say that Luka is not worthy of being compared to Jayson Tatum because he has a habit of quitting on his team.

Advertisement

Over the years, the two stars have been pitted together as the best of their generation.

However, Cook believes that there’s nothing to compare between them because Tatum never abandons the ship, no matter how hard the situation gets. In a now-deleted post, he wrote, “Luka one of my favorite players ever but I watched him quit on his team tonight. Stop comparing that man to Tatum. It’s not close.”

Former NBA player Quinn Cook says Luka Doncic “quit on his team tonight” following the Dallas Mavericks loss to the OKC Thunder. 👀 [via. @QCook323] pic.twitter.com/c8bfiZQ7k0 — BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BASKETBALLonX) December 11, 2024

Cook was referring to how Luka was nearly ineffective in the game because of Luguentz Dort. The Thunder star was all over him and played a key role in not only restricting Luka but also in winning the game for his team. The Slovenian could only manage 16 points in the game with 11 rebounds and five assists.

It’s undeniable that Luka was underwhelming against the Thunder. He shot 5/15 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point line. The Mavs star also had six turnovers in the game. This is also not the only time when such things have been said about Luka. He has dealt with this criticism before, but to claim that he quits on his team might be a stretch.

What is being deemed as him quitting on the Mavs, could also be seen as the star player having a bad day on the floor. Regardless, there aren’t many arguments that can be made in this favor right now due to the magnitude of the loss.

Luka Doncic praised Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Even though Luka lost the game, as a competitor he always has time to appreciate good competition. During the post-game presser, the 25-year-old heaped praise on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He outlined that Shai is a great scorer, he also involves his teammates and often it’s difficult to stop him.

"It's amazing to play against a guy like this." Luka with high praise for SGA 💯 pic.twitter.com/R4s31Tv6Fi — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2024

Luka said, “It’s amazing to play against a guy like this. The battles…it’s fun and he is an amazing player.” Shai finished the game with 39 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a block. He shot 15/23 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point line.