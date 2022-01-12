“Montrezl Harrell announces he is the newest member of Daft Punk”: The former 6th MOY’s unusual outfit had some interesting reactions from NBA Twitter 

Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell’s pre-game outfit gives us a glimpse into the futuristic face shield and masks.

The Wizards defeated the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night 122-118. Kyle Kuzma made his first 7-shots, ending the night with 29-points and 5-rebounds. The game tied at 118 with 30 seconds remaining had Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit the game-clinching 3-pointer.

Kuzma was 12-for-17 from the field, continuing his terrific run. The Washington team is currently the 9th seed in the eastern conference.

However, the talking point of the game continued to remain center Montrezl Harrell’s outfit. The former 6th MOY returned to the hardwood after missing almost two weeks of action in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Harrell ended the night with 12-points, 8-rebounds, being 5-for-8 from the field.

Harrell has been having a great season with the Wizards, averaging 14.4 PPG and 7.3 RPG on 64.5% shooting from the field. The former Lakers player had even entered the MVP conversation at one time.

Montrezl Harrell’s unusual outfit had some interesting reactions on Twitter.

The 27-year old arrived for Tuesday’s game wearing a Chemion LED face mask, displaying the message I’m back, taking a leaf from Michael Jordan’s book. Harrell returned from a 7-game absence due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

Montrezl Harrell is back. 😂 pic.twitter.com/WgH97qS7ie — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 11, 2022

Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell arrived to today’s game in a Chemion LED face mask that displays the message “I’m Back” after returning from the health and safety protocol. pic.twitter.com/kVjlyxjbAo — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) January 11, 2022

Montrezl Harrell’s fit tonight… pic.twitter.com/f1f9czNQ3i — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 12, 2022

Montrezl Harrell with the modern day Michael Jordan: “I’m back”pic.twitter.com/kXeor4vVVE — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) January 11, 2022

Facts. @jeskeets predicted the next big fashion trend would be futuristic face shields/sunglasses and @treykerby said Montrezl Harrell would be the first to rock ’em. 🔮🔮🔮🔮🔮 https://t.co/b9oevvEgAY — No Dunks (@NoDunksInc) January 12, 2022

Montrezl Harrell announces he is the newest member of Daft Punkpic.twitter.com/zq0CBAXWAi — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 12, 2022

Though Harrell’s outfit may have some cringe at it, he deserves full marks for creativity.