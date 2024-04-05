Charles Barkley Livid At Angel Reese And Caitlin Clark’s Narratives Overshadowing Their Greatness

The future of women’s basketball seems to be in great hands, there’s no two ways about it. At the precipice of that statement are two players who could be credited for it, Angel Reese, and Caitlin Clark. Giving fans some of the most memorable matchups in NCAA history, Clark and Reese’s narratives seem to focus on things other than basketball, something that Charles Barkley has called out while alongside another veteran NBA analyst.

Stephen A. Smith was recently a guest on Charles Barkley and Gayle King’s show with CNN, King Charles. During the interview, the conversation eventually steered toward the two future WNBA stars, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

As Smith was talking about the two collegiate-level players, Barkley couldn’t help but point out how the narratives around these two players have been, and it has been more focused on the supposed ‘rivalry’ between the two.

“You know, I really thought they screwed this whole thing up last year. Because, after the games, they were talking more about the animosity and the finger-point. And it was a great thing for LSU and what Caitlin did for the game last year. I thought right after the game, people spent more time talking about what was going on between them two than the greatness of LSU. And then I feel bad now because instead of talking about the greatness of Caitlin Clark, we’re talking about this BS. I feel bad for the young lady.”

Charles Barkley addressed the whole ordeal right from the start. The Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese narrative started last year after LSU defeated the Hawkeyes in the championship game, followed by Reese’s infamous point toward her finger, boasting the championship ring she had just won.

No one had thought Reese’s small gesture would turn into such a debacle on social media and the basketball community. Now, according to Sir Charles, almost a year after that incident, their so-called ‘rivalry’ is still overshadowing their greatness as basketball players, taking away from the actual feats and accomplishments these two have managed to achieve over the years.

The Philadelphia 76ers legend went on to express sympathy for the young players, hoping that it would change soon. Hopefully, this change will come about after they join the WNBA. Joining new teams, playing alongside new teammates, and ultimately forming new rivalries in the league might just end this narrative, paving the way for them to shine as basketball players.

Sir Charles takes a stand for Caitlin Clark

At times it feels like Stephen A. Smith goes up against someone in an argument just to kill time. And as much as one would like to prove him wrong, Smith’s persona helps him squeak away with the upper hand in most debates.

However, this time the veteran NBA analyst came back with a genuinely sensible rebuttal to Barkley’s take. Smith emphasized how even though people are talking about the alleged ‘drama’ between the two players, the conversation does steer toward the greatness of Caitlin Clark as a player.

“I will say this, even though they’re talking about it to some degree, we’re talking about it right now. A vast majority of the conversation has been about the greatness of Caitlin Clark and should be.”

While Stephen A’s point does seem to be on the money, it is important to note that Charles Barkley’s take on Caitlin Clark came from a place of respect and admiration for her game. It turns out, Barkley has been a fan of Clark’s antics on the basketball court since long before March Madness tipped off.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese certainly managed to put themselves on the map since last year but to garner so much attention from not just current NBA stars but Hall of Famers does speak volumes. It is due to their influence that the popularity of women’s game has gone up by leaps and bounds in such a short period of time. And by the time they get to the WNBA, who knows? They could just be the league’s callback to the legendary rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, something that would only take the women’s alternate to the NBA, to new heights.