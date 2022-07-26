Charles Barkley lost $2.5 million in 6 hours due to this self-proclaimed ‘horrible habit’

Charles Barkley once admitted to losing nearly $3 million in less than a day due to his overwhelming compulsion to win.

Charles Barkley was underpaid all throughout his career as many athletes were in the 1980s and 90s. Despite having countless All-NBA and All-Star nods to his name along with an MVP, Chuck never once made over $10,000,000 a year in the league. One of his worst statistical years was his last year with the Rockets and was funnily enough the most he ever earned.

While he may have ‘only’ earned about $45 million or so over a successful 16-year long career in the league, he did make up for it with a lucrative deal with TNT. With the millions of dollars the ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ earns every year even to this day, it’s easy to start putting up some of it in gambling.

Whether it was bets with Michael Jordan on the golf course or late nights out in casinos in Sin City, Charles Barkley loved to put money on the line. He’s won some and he sure as hell has lose some. According to him, he once won $700,000 in a single night during the 2007 SuperBowl as he had bet on the Colts to win.

However, with big wins come big losses and Chuckster learned that the hard way.

Charles Barkley lost an inordinate amount of money while gambling.

Charles Barkley has amassed quite a bit of wealth from his near 4 decade long career in the NBA realm. However, fans of the league were shocked to hear that Chuck routinely puts up millions of dollars of his in casinos to gamble with and actually loses a lot of it. The most shocking part of it all is that he seems okay with it.

“It’s stupid. It’s a bad habit. I have a problem. But, the problem is when you can’t afford it. I can afford to gamble. I didn’t kill myself when I lost two and a half million dollars. I like to gamble and I’m not going to quit,” said Barkley.

Yes, you heard that correctly. The Chuckster lost a whopping $2.5 million around 2006 and brushed it off like it were nothing. Perhaps Celebrity Net Worth needs to update their net worth for Sir Charles as it currently stands at $50 million.