Charles Barkley wants substantially more than $75 million to step away from Shaquille O’Neal and Inside the NBA

Charles Barkley says LIV Golf would have to offer him an ‘astronomical’ deal for him to leave ‘Inside the NBA.’

Charles Barkley is widely regarded as one of the greatest NBA players of all time, but it’s his golf game – specifically his golf swing – that has sparked interest since his retirement from basketball in 2000.

Barkley’s golf swing has been notoriously awkward and unimpressive for a man whose silky smooth jumper earned him a spot in the NBA Hall of Fame.

According to numerous reports, Barkley was a good golfer in the late 1990s. His swing was fluid, and he consistently shot in the 70s. According to his friend and former NFL wide receiver Roy Green, Barkley was always working on his golf game and really enjoyed it.

Barkley’s desire for perfection in his game led him to frequently seek advice. Barkley took swing tips from anyone who offered them, in addition to a plethora of lessons. Barkley’s swing quickly became a sports joke, with millions watching the atrocious swing in YouTube videos.

The “Inside the NBA” analyst — and noted golf aficionado — has spent much of the last few weeks talking about LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed golf series with lucrative contracts on the line for those who compete.

Greg Norman is reportedly preparing to make Charles Barkley an offer to join LIV Golf as a broadcaster, per @AndrewMarchand. Barkley, in middle of a 3-year/$30M contract with Turner, will participate in LIV’s event next week in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/Pj68sP9uoD — Boardroom (@boardroom) July 21, 2022

Charles Barkley reveals what it would take to leave Turner and join LIV Golf

Charles Barkley is unlike any other sports broadcaster in history. There is no one else of his caliber who would go on a national radio show and detail his negotiations with one company and where he stands with another.

But Barkley did just that in an interview with Dan Patrick on Monday when he openly discussed joining the LIV Golf Tour and leaving TNT. Sir Charles has set a price for joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour, saying he’d join if they offered him $60 million!

Charles Barkley discusses what type of offer it would take for the #LIV Tour to get him. pic.twitter.com/RGyj4igK22 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 25, 2022

According to Barkley, LIV Golf’s offer would have to be “crazy.” He didn’t give a specific figure. Barkley’s wages, however, would not be cheap with three years remaining on his TNT contract.

“(LIV is aware of) how much money I make. I have three years left on my TNT contract and will most likely lose all of my commercials. “Those are the two big things,” Barkley explained. “It would be devastating if I lost my TNT job.” But I’d also lose my commercials… Given how much money I make now, it would take a very large sum of money for me to give up my life right now.”

The Saudi-backed golf series has made headlines for the large sums of money it is offering participants. Purse sizes are frequently double or triple those offered at PGA Tour-sponsored events. And because there is no cut, players can always cash out.

