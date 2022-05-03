“Charles Barkley needs to get called for a fashion foul!”: Ernie Johnson and NBAonTNT crew roasts Chuck for having an abnormally sized tie while talking Suns-Mavericks

Charles Barkley hilariously gets called for a fashion foul on NBAonTNT by Ernie and Kenny who say the bottom part can’t be longer than the top.

The banter that exists on the set of NBAonTNT between Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal is only emphasized by the existence of both Ernie Johnson and Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith. While Ernie plays the role of moderator and helps keep things in order, Kenny proves time and time again that he’s an incredible instigator of any bit that has the potential to be funny.

Roasting Charles Barkley is something happens quite regularly on ‘Inside the NBA’ and it usually revolves around the fact that he doesn’t have Shaq’s ‘G-14 Classification’ along with his love for ‘Krispy Kreme’ donuts. Kudos to Sir Charles however for owning up to both of those ‘narratives’.

It isn’t just Chuck who gets called out however as the fact that O’Neal’s only argument during a basketball debate is the existence of his rings, is one that has actually flipped on him, leading to him getting made fun of.

Kenny of course, is usually getting piled on for being a role player of sorts during his NBA career. Seems as though Ernie is the only guy who’s exempt from extensive roasting sessions.

Charles Barkley gets called out for his tie on NBAonTNT.

Charles Barkley can dress however he wants at this point. If he showed up to set in a tank top and short shorts, we wouldn’t bat an eye as the entertainment he provides supercedes any wardrobe malfunction. OK, maybe we would bat an eye if Chuck showed up in a tank top and short shorts.

In today’s halftime breakdown of the game between the Suns and the Mavericks Ernie Johnson hilariously calls for Chuck to be assessed a ‘fashion foul’ for the tie that he ended up wearing. The crew would roast both his choice of color for the tie along with the fat that the back portion of it was longer than the actual front part.