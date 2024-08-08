Charles Barkley Reveals He Offered to Take Pay Cut But TNT Refused

NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

TNT losing the rights to broadcast the NBA beyond the 2024-25 season had seemingly ended the existence of their hit show Inside The NBA. Host Charles Barkley had claimed he’d retire from television if he could no longer do the show. However, a new twist in the saga prompted the Hall of Famer to offer to make a massive sacrifice, but the network surprisingly turned it down.

During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, the Suns icon confirmed reports that TNT was looking to retain the Inside The NBA quartet and was figuring out ways to keep the show alive. However, Barkley wanted to ensure that the network refrains from making any cuts and retains the crew members as well. Explaining how he intended to action his plan, he said,

“Y’all know my number one priority is to keep people working at Turner. That’s always been my number one priority. Dan, they said they’re gonna keep doing the show and I said I’ll take a pay cut…they said, ‘That’s not necessary.”

Barkley signed a 10-year, contract extension with TNT in 2022, but had an opt-out clause that allowed him to leave the network if they failed to win the bidding war for the NBA’s broadcasting rights. After the league decided not to renew their partnership with the network, he announced his retirement.

However, he made a U-turn and is staying but wants TNT to keep everyone on board. When Patrick asked if he knew how TNT would keep Inside the NBA alive, Barkley said they would figure it out. For now, they are focused on enjoying the show’s upcoming season.

While the network’s vision for the show is unclear, the Hall of Famer is confident that in the next year and a half, they will figure out a viable solution to their conundrum. Regardless of TNT’s decision, Barkley has his priorities straight.

He’s adamant about ensuring that he manages to keep every crew member of the show employed beyond the 2024-25 NBA season. He previously described the Inside the NBA team as a family. He’s unwilling to turn his back on them even if takes money out of his pockets.

For now, TNT has ensured Barkley that he wouldn’t have to take a pay cut to retain the crew. However, the show’s future remains unclear.