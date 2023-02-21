“He was Luka Doncic Before Luka”: Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith Gives Detlef Schrempf and Shawn Marion Their Due Flowers

Shawn Marion and Detlef Schrempf are two of the most underrated two-way players that ever played in the NBA. The 6ft 7” former Suns forward is the only player apart from Hakeem Olajuwon, Karl Malone, and Kevin Garnett with at least 17000 points, 9000 rebounds, 1500 steals, and 1000 blocks.

By the time he retired, playing his last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, Marion became the only player to have 15k points, 10k rebounds, 1k blocks, and 500 made 3-pointers in his career.

One of the toughest guys to get past on the court, Marion also averaged around 20 points and 10 rebounds for multiple seasons during his prime. But only because he wasn’t “superstar material” for the league, he did not make as big a name or earn accolades that players far inferior to him on the court achieved.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook Elevated LeBron James”: NBA Reddit Brings Up Lakers’ 4x MVP’s ‘Net Rating’ With & W/o Clippers’ New Addition

However, Kenny “The Jet” Smith made sure Shawn and Detlef got their flowers when he recently met them in person.

Kenny Smith says Detlef Schrempf was Luka Doncic before Luka

As much as the common man believes it’s all about money for the athletes, recognition, and accolades mean more to those who don’t receive as much as they deserved. One such player in the NBA was the 6ft 10′ forward from Germany, Detlef Schrempf.

That might be the reason why the former 2x NBA champ and Inside the NBA analyst Kenny Smith told him he was the “Luka [Doncic] before Luka” and talked about the “what could have been” if it weren’t for the hand-checks during the time they played.

“Your dad was a bad man. He was Luka [Doncic] before Luka… Could you imagine if they didn’t have hand-checking?!” This hoops convo between Kenny Smith, Shawn Marion, and Detlef Schrempf 🔥💯 (via @TomerAzarly, @NBAalumni) pic.twitter.com/9MbPNB7VGP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 21, 2023

Schrempf had a pretty similar resume as Marion. He was a 3-time All-Star (1 less than Marion), and one-time All-NBA Third Team Selection (1 less) but was a sixth man of the year twice in his 16-year career.

Also read: “Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving!? It’s gonna be scary”: Jayson Tatum Praises Mavericks Backcourt Duo in 2023 All-Star Media Day