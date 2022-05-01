“If Stephen Curry wins Finals MVP, his legacy will get enhanced”: Max Kellerman states how beneficial winning the 2022 FMVP will be for the GSW MVP

According to Max Kellerman, winning a Finals MVP will be extremely beneficial for Stephen Curry, in terms of enhancing his legacy.

Unquestionably, Stephen Curry is the greatest long-distance shooter the sport has ever witnessed. The Golden State Warriors leader has revolutionized the NBA, being responsible for the league to throw more threes than ever.

At age 33, Steph has already established himself as an all-time great and one of the best ever to play PG. With several impressive feats under his belt, Chef Curry has a stacked resume – 8 All-Star appearances, 7 All-NBA selections, 2 MVPs, 2 scoring titles, and 3 championships.

Stephen Curry updated resume pic.twitter.com/nxMvP98f0y — Alex 👋 #ThankYouDeebo (@dbs408) February 21, 2022

The only hardware missing from SC30’s cabinet is the Bill Russell Finals MVP award. And according to Max Kellerman, if Steph does manage to win the trophy, it’ll have a huge impact on his legacy.

“There’s a lot on the line”: Max Kellerman on Stephen Curry winning the Finals MVP

In a recent appearance on ESPN’s “KJM”, Kellerman spoke about how Steph’s legacy won’t get worse if he doesn’t win the FMVP but will enhance if he does end up winning it. Max explained:

“Listen, Steph Curry is playing on a team where Klay is coming off a catastrophic injury, he’s getting older, Dray’s getting older. Steph’s coming off an injury. KD’s not there anymore.

What there seems to be to me, a lot on the line for Steph and his legacy… When I say that, I think of both outcomes. If he doesn’t get it done, is his legacy going to get worse? No… but now compare it to what he does. What if the Warriors go all the way this year, and Steph wins Finals MVP. It gets enhanced. It does. There’s a lot on the line.”

With the GSW looking pretty locked in to win their franchise’s 7th title, Steph Curry actually has a real shot at lifting the Finals MVP.