Charles Barkley Once Admitted To Have Stolen More Pizzas Than How Many He Bought, Only Adding to the Memes

Charles Barkley is without a question, the most successful basketball player to ever come out of Auburn.

The Round Mound of Rebound was an absolute sensation and took college basketball by storm as an Auburn Tiger. Barkley averaged 14.1 points and 9.6 rebounds over his three-year tenure at the college before he decided to go on to the next level, the NBA. And having led the Tigers to their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance, Barkley was highly sought after and was selected eventually by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Recalling his time at Auburn, however, it appears the NCAA tournament or other basketball moments aren’t his most revisited memories. Rather, they involve a Heisman trophy winner and… a pizza.

The Heisman trophy winner in question is none other than Auburn’s own Bo Jackson, who was a multi-sport athlete who played in both the NFL and the MLB.

The former NFL #1 overall pick was a friend and contemporary of Chuck’s at Auburn. And they did a lot more than just thrive as legendary collegiate athletes.

What anecdote involving Pizzas and Bo Johnson did Barkley recall fondly?

Collegiate athletes weren’t the money-minting superstars they are today. Chuckster and Bo, among others, engaged in some low-key thievery for some gluttonous indulgence.

According to the man himself, some of them would order pizzas to the dorms on their campus. And while the actual delivery was taking place, the delivery personnel would inevitably leave their car unattended, inviting hungry college students to steal the remaining pizzas.

If anyone knows the true value of teamwork, it’s Charles Barkley and @BoJackson 🤝 The @AuburnMBB alum and #NBA75 team member shares a pizza his college memories with @TylerIAm 🍕 Thank you @HeartlentGroup for bringing this story to life!#LegendsStudios #LegendsStories pic.twitter.com/ngiPmNBP4i — NBA Alumni 🏀 (@NBAalumni) October 21, 2021

Even if they got caught, one would assume a delivery guy was no match for some collegiate athletes if faced up against each other. No delivery personnel in their right mind would take on a man with the nickname “The Round Mound of Rebound”.

So, many pizzas were lost in the hallowed grounds of Auburn. According to The Chuckster himself, “We probably stole more pizzas than we paid for”. While Chuck and Jackson went on to establish themselves as millionaire athletes, one can only imagine what the delivery guys who regularly lost the company Pizzas ended up doing.

Who are some of the other famous Auburn alumni to have played in the NBA?

Auburn is not one of the bigger NBA programs, but they have produced a decent litter of basketball talent.

Charles Barkley is obviously the greatest name to come out of Auburn, while Eddie Johnson and Mike Mitchell are the two other all-stars to come out of Auburn, Barkley aside.

The future looks far more promising for Auburn alumni though.

Jabari Smith Jr, the #3 pick in the 2022 draft is arguably the biggest prospect for Auburn pride, going ahead. Walker Kessler, Isaac Okoro, Chuma Okeke, and Sharife Cooper join Jabari Smith as young Auburn alumni in the league today.

The college program seems to be going through a rejuvenated phase right now since this is arguably the greatest group of talent from Auburn to find a place in the league together.

With their GOAT alumni heading Inside the NBA, it appears that Auburn’s name will be ever-present for the current season.

