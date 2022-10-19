“There’s Probably Zero Chance”: Charles Barkley Hints at an Early Retirement Day After Signing a $100–200 Million Contract With TNT

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley, who has been one of the most successful analysts in the NBA community, signed a mega deal with TNT.

Charles Barkley is one of the most famous NBA players in history. However, his playing career was a long time ago. Chuck, after all, retired 20 years ago.

But The Round Mound of Rebound has managed to stay relevant despite his athletic career coming to an end decades ago. In fact, he not just managed to stay relevant but got even more popular post his retirement.

The reason for that is his gig with the NBA on TNT as a regular cast member. The persona of Chuck is larger than life which he aptly displayed on the show.

But what truly made him so invigorating to watch was his ability to speak his mind without any fear. Now, TNT has made it official. They want Charles Barkley to stay with them for another 10 years. But it seems the Chuckster has something else on his mind.

Charles Barkley hints that he might part ways with TNT before the ten years are over

It wasn’t a surprise when TNT and Charles Barkley signed a ten-year contract. The contract will help Barkley earn an estimated $200 million.

But within a day of the deal finalizing, Chuck made the claim that he may part with the show before those ten years are over.

While on the Dan Patrick Show, Barkley clarified the entire deal. He revealed that TNT wasn’t ready to lose him yet. And because the channel and the show had been so kind to him, he agreed on a contract extension. But he also clarified how there is a very low probability he will stay for the entire contract.

Charles Barkley: “They asked me if I would sign for a couple more years and I said, “you guys have been great to me, I’ll stay a couple more years.’ There’s probably zero chance I’m gonna stay for the entire ten years”

What would TNT do without Chuck?

NBA on TNT is immensely popular amongst basketball fans. The insight provided by the show along with its signature banter has become a staple for fans.

And while Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson are incredible in their own right, it’s the duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Chuck that has truly taken the show to the next level.

Currently, TNT is ensuring their main cast members are locked in for a long time. The channel has provided all four of the iconic analysts with long-term contracts. It knows how important each piece is.

But without Charles Barkley, things will be tough. He has become an integral part of the show. The brand will definitely lose much of its value after Chuck retires.

