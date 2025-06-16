“I Just Wanted Attention”: Cam Newton Once Talked About Being a Jokester In School

Cam Newton has always had a unique sense of style and personality. It’s who he has been all of these years, even going back to high school. As a clip from an old interview resurfaced, Newton once explained why he was a jokester growing up and how it affected him.

Newton has always had a playful personality. Anyone who watches an episode of 4th&1 can surmise that fairly easily. He loves to engage in banter and makes jokes that can be controversial at times. It’s what makes him and the show so good.

But back in 2016, Newton was asked why he had a playful personality. And the simplicity of his answer may surprise you.

“I want to take you back to when you were in school, because people might suspect you were a bit of a jokester even back then. When you would get in trouble, was it true you’d come to school the next day in a 3-piece suit and shiny dress shoes?” Graham Bensinger asked.

“Honest to God, the type of jokester I was, I was never disrespectful. I just wanted attention,” Newton said on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “Attention, whether it was a girl in my class, or home boys. I would just do something.”

More often than not, it’s why people turn into the class clown. Some kids just love getting a rise out of people to get eyes on them. Sometimes the habit can become unhealthy and annoying. But in doses, they’re hilarious people to be around.

For Newton, his humor was never malicious. But as he got older, he realized his antics were fairly mild compared to what he saw some other kids doing.

“When I see these kids nowadays, I’m like whew. I was a Yale student compared to these kids,” he joked.

Newton described his comedy as pulling his pants up and walking around looking funny.

Furthermore, Newton addressed the rumors of him wearing nice clothes to school after getting into trouble. It was something that he said his parents established as a consequence from a very young age. Newton’s mother felt as though normal punishments weren’t sinking in. So, his dad, a preacher, told him one day:

“You know what? The next time the teacher calls me and says she’s having problems with you sitting down in class, you’re going to wear your church clothes to school.”

Well, it wasn’t long before Newton got into trouble again, and his parents made him wear church clothes for a whole week. We’re talking the whole shindig. Ironed suit, pants, socks with pink shoes, and a pink bow tie. He probably looked quite snazzy.

But of course, it wasn’t what Newton wanted to wear around his friends. Additionally, he said that none of the clothes ever fit, as he was wearing his brother’s old suit. Despite the punishment, Newton said that he still found a way to remain lighthearted every day. Which is something you can tell whenever he gets on the mic for a new episode of 4th&1.