Charles Barkley Once Uncovered the One Person, and Her Advice He Owes His Whole Career To

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TNT analyst Charles Barkley during the TNT NBA Tip-Off pregame show before game five of the 2022 western conference finals outside of Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley is one of the greatest of all time. However, he would have never reached these heights if it wasn’t for his grandmother.

The NBA is filled with superstars who have inspirational backstories. Many of them persevered and had to work hard to get to where they are.

However, they wouldn’t have been able to do so without some help. From parents to teachers to other NBA superstars, most players have had several pillars of support.

In the case of Charles Barkley, it was his grandmother. A woman who was quite influential in his life, and taught him several valuable lessons.

But, out of all the tidbits of knowledge she gave the Chuckster, what stood out to him the most?

Charles Barkley’s grandmother taught him all about hard work

Sir Charles has had quite a successful career so far. In his 16-year playing career, Barkley achieved much, and continues to do so as an analyst.

He has worked hard to get to where he is today. However, things could have turned out quite differently if it wasn’t for his grandmother. Someone he describes as the most important person in his life, and who gave him the best advice he has ever received.

“My grandmother is the most important person. She taught me about working hard, judging everybody as their person, don’t have any preconceived notions about anybody. You judge everybody by their own merits. That’s probably the best advice I ever got.”

Safe to say that Chuck has encompassed all those things throughout his career.

To this day, fans have the pleasure of enjoying all his comedy on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’, all due to where his hard work got him.

It’s just insane to think that wouldn’t be possible if the world had one less wise grandparent.

Barkley’s hard work has paid off with a $200 million contract from Turner Sports

Inside the NBA is back for the 2022-2023 season with the same old cast as last year. However, things are slightly different, as they find themselves on a new set with some big new contracts. If reports are to be believed this includes a huge $200 million contract for one Sir Charles.

Charles Barkley signed a new TNT contract worth up to $200 million over the next ten years. Good for him: https://t.co/qsWsnyMkM7 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 17, 2022

Barkley, along with the rest of the cast has committed themselves to the show for the next 10 years. If that isn’t an example of hard work paying off, who knows what is?

