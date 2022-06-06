“Charles Barkley put up 44 and 24, in a game with 100 free throws!”: When the Phoenix Suns legend put up monstrous numbers in a WCF game 7

Charles Barkley was the god of monster stat lines. So according to him, which one is his best game? A game 7 of the WCF, of course!

When we take a look back at players who have recorded some of the most absurd stat lines in a game, players like Michael Jordan, David Robinson, and Shaquille O’Neal are regular features. However, there is one player who arguably has equal numbers.

A 6’6 power forward. Yes, a six-foot six-inches tall power forward. The size might not mean much but his heart and game were something else entirely.

Charles Barkley is a legend of the game, he is one of the best players to have never won a championship. The whole NBA knows this. He even beat out Michael Jordan for an MVP award.

The dominance of the round mound of rebound was unmatched during his peak. The fact that he made the NBA Finals and dragged a rather abysmal Suns team says it all.

So, for a player of such regard stat lines must not mean anything. However, Barkley has one game that he considers his best. A game 7 in the Western Conference Finals.

“The best game I ever played.”

29 YEARS AGO TODAY: Charles Barkley went off for 44 PTS & 24 REBS in a controversial WCF GM7! 100 free throws were taken

Suns: 57-64

Sonics: 28-36 pic.twitter.com/MD5f8gu7YE — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 5, 2022

Charles Barkley put up 44 points and 24 rebounds in a game 7!

Barkley’s game when it comes to the post was unbeatable. In the game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, the Phoenix Suns are facing off against the Seattle Supersonics. They have Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp and they look like a force.

Charles Barkley had other ideas. He has just scooped up the MVP award this season and he isn’t going home.

The Round Mound of Rebound goes on to record a tremendous 44 points and 24 rebounds in the game, leading the Suns past the Sonics. It is their first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

Barkley’s stat line for this is widely considered to be one of the greatest game seven performances of all time. The Chuckster may be retired but he certainly deserves his plaudits for his legendary career.

