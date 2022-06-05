“Charles Barkley wasn’t wrong, Warriors fans are nasty!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Dubs’ fans put up ‘Chuck It’ trash cans outside Chase Center with Chuck’s face on them

NBA Twitter give their two cents as Golden State Warriors fans put up trash cans with Charles Barkley and his face on them

The Golden State Warriors are in the NBA Finals, after two years of not even making the playoffs. The journey to get here wasn’t easy, neither the two years nor this season itself. The Warriors faced the NBA’s back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic in the first round. In the 2nd round, they matched up with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, the very team that knocked them out of the play-in games last year.

For the Western Conference Finals, the Dubs faced Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks. The WCFs were being covered by TNT, and the Inside the NBA crew was there on the job. While Shaquille O’Neal rocked with the Warriors, Charles Barkley was supporting the Mavs. Chuck and the Warriors fans went at each other during the series as well.

Warriors wrapped up the series in 5 games, and Charles got to get out of San Francisco. However, the Dubs fans hadn’t forgotten what he’d said.

NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors fans installing trash bins with Charles Barkley on them

On the day of Game 5 of the WCF, Charles Barkley made comments about it raining in SF, so the city can get clean. This, as expected did not sit right with the Warriors fans. They waited till the series was a wrap, and Chuck was out of town, and then they installed trash cans outside Chase Center with Chuck’s face on them.

Just outside of Chase Center, fans are encouraged to throw their trash into the “Chuck It” can 🤣 During the Mavs/Warriors series, Charles Barkley said San Francisco needs to “clean off those dirty ass streets” and that it “needs a good washing” (h/t Reddit u/RefuseRefuseSF) pic.twitter.com/9tLLYzJG0F — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 5, 2022

NBA Twitter didn’t really appreciate the same, and they went after the Dubs fans.

Nah it’s funny. Both sides can play the game — Noor (@23isNice) June 5, 2022

He was talking bout all the shit on the sidewalks. He wasn’t wrong either. — Benny Franks (@BennyFranks12) June 5, 2022

It is once of the nastiest cities in the country. Chuck has a point. — Jet7111 (@jet7111) June 5, 2022

I’m not sure how Draymond Green or the other players would react to the same. Green is a guest analyst on TNT and has a close working relationship with Charles Barkley.