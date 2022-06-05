“Jimmy Butler was the only reason the Heat were alive in the series”: Charles Barkley backs the Miami star for attempting the clutch 3-pointer in Game 7 of the ECF vs the Celtics

Several analysts criticized Jimmy Butler for attempting the late go-ahead 3-pointer in Game 7 of the ECF, however, Charles Barkley had no problem with the Heat star taking the shot.

Losing a grueling seven-game series against the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat got knocked out of the Eastern Conference Finals putting an end to their fantastic season. However, we could’ve been watching Erik Spoelstra’s boys face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, had Jimmy Butler hit one of the most crucial shots of his career.

With the series tied at 3 games apiece, the Heat trailing Boston 98-96 in the final 17 seconds of Game 7, Butler launched up a 3-pointer instead of settling for a 2-point field goal. Jimmy Buckets ended up missing the shot and got trolled heavily for the same.

Many analysts attacked the 6-time All-Star for the same, however, Charles Barkley seems to have no problem with the two-way star attempting the shot.

“If Jimmy Butler made the shot we’d be having a different argument”: Charles Barkley

On an appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show”, Sir Charles defended Jimmy for attempting the clutch 3-pointer. The TNT analyst stated how Miami was still in the playoffs because of Butler, so it was only right for him to have taken that shot. The HOFer also revealed how the swingman earned his respects with his performance throughout the series.

“I mean, he’s the only reason they were alive in this series and it is a wide-open 3. So, I had no problem with it. Hey Jimmy Butler, he proved to me man, he’s a stud man. What he did in Game 6 and tried to do in Game 7, got nothing but love and respect for Jimmy f-ing Butler as I call him.”

“I had no problem with Jimmy taking the shot and if he makes the shot we’d be having a different argument. We’d be saying damn Jimmy Butler we need to move him up on the line.”

Apart from having a historic 47-point near triple-double in Game 6, Butler averaged a staggering 25.6/7/3.4 throughout the series. Indeed it was an exceptional performance from Jimmy and should be getting love despite missing that potential game-winning shot.