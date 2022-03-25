“Charles Barkley quickly changed from ‘Yes Sir’ to ‘Move bitch, get out the way!'”: When Dr. J recalled his last few years in Philly with a rookie Chuck

Charles Barkley was “move bit*h, get out the way” level close with 13-years older Julius Irving and Moses Malone.

Charles Barkley is one of the most famous sports media personalities, well known around the community for his humor, quick wits, jolly nature, and putting his opinions out without cap. But it’s not since his retirement from the NBA that the “Round Mound of Rebounds” has become such an outspoken personality.

Chuck has been carrying that persona since Day 1 in the NBA. The man could be annoyed, temporal, atrocious, and hilarious at a single instance, leaving the other person confused to respond to which facet of his reaction.

The 6’5 power forward came into the league in 1984 as a 5th pick for the Philadelphia 76ers. He came in with Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and John Stockton, who all will become pivotal players in the NBA for the next 15 or so years.

Charles Barkley was done with “Yes/No Sir” very early, but Dr. J wasn’t fazed by it

Sir Charles was different from anyone who came before or after, not because he played too big for his size but because he had such a big mouth on him which knew no boundaries.

The 11-time All-star had a veteran, Dr. J, as a teammate in Philly who was in the latter stage of his 16-year NBA career. Julius Erving just played 3-years with Barkley before retiring in 1987.

That was enough for Charles, who was in “Yes/No Sir” terms with him and the center for Sixers at the time, the great Moses Malone. He became such an acquaintance to call the mid-30s, future Hall of Famers, “move bit*h, get out the way.”

Dr. J recalled his time with the rookie Charles in an old podcast with Bill Simmons.

Nothing that came out of Barkley’s mouth would be surprising to anyone who knew him personally, and his interviews on National Television were proof of it and also a joy to watch for anyone who loves basketball.

