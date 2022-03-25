“LeBron James has exactly one and-1 per game over the regular and post season”: An absurd stat explains how the Lakers superstar has registered one and-1 in every game of his career

LeBron James has made exactly one and-1 in every single one of his regular season games and Playoff games in his career.

LeBron James has become quite the statistical anomaly. It feels as though every single time he takes to the court, he’s either breaking a points record or an assists record, or putting up numbers that have graphics starting with “LeBron James is the oldest player to-”

Most recently, the Los Angeles Lakers legend become the 2nd leading scorer in regular season history after passing Karl Malone for the spot. Earlier in the season, he achieved an even greater feat by becoming the all-time leading scorer across both the regular season and the Playoffs, passing Kareem.

James’s statistical absurdity doesn’t stop there as he’s become the first player in NBA history to register 10,000+ points, 10,000+ assists, and 10,000+ rebounds. Only thing is that he’s well over the 10k mark for points. Adding the amount of points Kevin Durant has scored in his career to 10k wouldn’t be enough to amount to how many LeBron James has scored.

LeBron James and his incredible and-1 statistic.

LeBron James barreling to the hoop while being 250 pounds of muscle is always a sure shot way of generating offense. Though he’s been relying on jumpers more often these past few years, it’s apparent that if James wanted to draw contact down-low, he could; even in his 19th season.

An absolutely absurd statistic revolving around James using his physicality is him playing 1,364 regular season games and recording exactly 1,364 and-1s in those games. It doesn’t stop there however as he’s played 266 Playoff games and as expected, he’s registered 266 and-1s in those postseason games.

It’ll be interesting to see of these numbers remain the same as the season progresses.