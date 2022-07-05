Charles Barkley recalls incident of Michael Jordan betting $300,000 during 1 insane day on the golf course

Charles Barkley talks about Michael Jordan putting $300,00 on the line on a single putt while golfing with his friends.

It didn’t take Michael Jordan long to become a national sensation in the United States. Everything from his game-clincher over Georgetown in 1982 to his days with the US Olympic squad in 1984 led to him being a household name before stepping foot on NBA hardwood. Of course, his historic rookie season helped him further his own cause.

Along the way, Michael began to be advertised as a man who could do no wrong. ‘Be Like Mike’ may have earned him quite a bit of money but it served to be the final nail in the coffin for the eventual 6x champ in terms of him living a life that could’ve gone without constant judgement.

Michael Jordan did everything anyone a normal person with an egregious amount of wealth would do and that is put some of it on the line. Sure, MJ was competitive and would get carried away but the way the media handled it made it seem like it was the root of all of his problems, which it wasn’t.

Charles Barkley on golfing with Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan betting hundreds of thousands of dollars on his golfing skills is something every fan of the man knows. However, it should still be a talking point especially when considering just how much he would put on a single putt on the green.

While on the Dan Patrick Show, Charles Barkley revealed that Jordan actually put up $300,000 on a single putt one time while out golfing with their buddies. He didn’t disclose whether or not he won the bet but putting that kind of cash on the line is absolutely ludicrous. Perhaps not for MJ though.

Jordan even used golf as a way to get into people’s heads, most famously with him golfing with Barkley during the 1993 NBA Finals. He put up a façade to make it seem as though he would go easy on them, even gifting him a pair of earrings worth over $10,000. Of course, in classic Michael Jordan fashion, it was all a rouse.

