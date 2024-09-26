Charles Barkley Reveals Bill Russell Told Him To ‘Shut The Hell Up’ After Complaining About Taxes

There weren’t many people who could tame Charles Barkley during his time in the league. One of the most adamant and thick-headed stars, Barkley was a free spirit, as he chose to do and say as he pleased. But when the great Bill Russell called to give him a reality check, the Round Mound of Rebound did as he was told.

The Philadelphia 76ers legend was a guest on SiriusXM NBA Radio when he shared a story involving the Celtics legend. Barkley at the time was complaining about the huge amount of taxes he had to pay on his salary. And one call from the 11-time NBA champion managed to set him straight.

“I was on TV and I was complaining about my taxes…And he called me. He said, ‘Charles Barkley?’ I said, ‘Who’s this?’ He said, ‘Bill Russell.’ I said, ‘Hey, Mr. Russell.’ And he was like, ‘Shut the hell up and listen to me’.”

The best Bill Russell story, from Charles Barkley With Bill Belichick and @JimGrayOfficial on this week’s Let’s Go! On the @SIRIUSXM App https://t.co/t41oSAzbfl pic.twitter.com/lbTCBb9H9T — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 25, 2024

Bill asked Barkley where he grew up, whether he went to public school, and if the authorities came to his neighborhood often. The veteran pioneer then went on to point out how despite all this, the rest of the population was still paying taxes.

Russell told him, “‘Son, we’re the luckiest people in the world. We make more than teachers, firemen, policemen, nurses, people who are really important and significant.”

He further went on to add, “You’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars a year to dribble a stupid ball. Don’t ever get on TV and complain.” Given the stature of the great Bill, Barkley realized what he was saying and where he was coming from.

And that’s all it took. The Celtics icon managed to put things in perspective for him whilst also giving him a reality check. And ever since then, Sir Charles never complained about his taxes ever again.

Bill Russell’s impact on Barkley

Bill ‘The Stuffer’ Russell paved the way for not just the current or the older generation but also for the absolute classic names that come up now and then. Russell went up against the likes of Nate Archibald, Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, and Jerry West to name a few.

Having won 11 NBA titles, Russell transitioned to coaching and added two more NBA championships to his list of accolades. And he would always impart knowledge to anyone willing to learn.

Russell had a great impact on Barkley’s life. After the NBA icon passed away, Barkley came out with a public statement.

“Bill Russell’s passing is not just an NBA loss, it is a world loss. When your actions match your words on important issues, you are a great man, not just a great basketball player. The word ‘Hero’ is tossed around a lot. But today is perfect. RIP great man BR.”

Charles Barkley’s statement regarding the passing of Bill Russell pic.twitter.com/kVwqnBchzO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 31, 2022

After Bill passed away, Chuck made sure to hang tight to his words of wisdom.