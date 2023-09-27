“Is It Based on Coming Up Short?”: Kevin Hart ‘Roasts’ Jayson Tatum’s Candy Line ‘Small Wins,’ Equates to Celtics’ Playoff Shortcomings

Jayson Tatum recently appeared on Kevin Hart’s popular show ‘Cold as Balls‘. Conforming to the gimmick of the show, Tatum was forced to answer questions on a range of topics while sitting in an ice bath. With the Celtics star’s different business ventures also making their way into the conversation, Tatum’s new candy line ‘Small Wins’ ended up catching some heat. As soon as the 25-year-old named his brand, Hart expertly delivered an ice-cold punchline, almost as if he’d been preparing for it all along.

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum’s brand of sweets, ‘Side Step Sweets’ was launched in 2022, with a healthier option of candy in mind. Under it, his line of gummies was recently launched, called ‘Small Wins’. Each gummy contains just four grams of sugar, which makes it a far healthier option for kids everywhere, including his own son, Deuce.

Jayson Tatum gets mocked for calling his gummies ‘Small Wins’

Jayson Tatum has made countless playoff appearances by now. However, despite being one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, he has never been able to get over the hump to win it all. The closest he has come to winning an NBA championship is when his Boston side lost to the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. Additionally, the Celtics have made the Eastern Conference Finals three times in the last five years. But, they never quite seem to have enough.

Advertisement

Still, the team’s track record is pretty good so far, and it is likely they will indeed break through at some point. Until then, it is important to count the small wins and remember they are stepping stones to something greater. Unfortunately for Tatum, that is exactly what he named his gummy line too. And sure enough, Kevin Hart used it almost immediately to get under his skin. The following is what he said:

“When you say ‘Small Wins’, is it based off like, just coming up short? All the time?… You said it’s called ‘Small Wins’, and I’m saying, are you equating it to the small version of the win… Like you won stuff, but it was the small stuff…”

Tatum told Hart that he didn’t think the joke was very funny. He even alleged that the comedian simply paid his henchmen to laugh at all of his jokes even if they weren’t very funny. While Kevin called it blasphemy, he did carry on with that narrative as a joke.

That being said, this wasn’t the only time Kevin Hart dug into Jayson Tatum. In fact, during a different time in the podcast, the superstar comedian even called the NBA star an a**hole, without attempting to employ any intricate joke.

Advertisement

Kevin Hart calls out Tatum for being an ‘a**hole’

Kevin Hart is an avid fan of the Philadelphia 76ers. So, when the Celtics knocked them out in just the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, it undoubtedly hurt him badly. However, something that made it much worse was the fact that Tatum called him out on live TV after knocking Philly out, offering a faux apology for eliminating his favorite team. After not saying much on the matter for months, he said the following to Tatum during his time on ‘Cold as Balls’.

“I’ve not picked up your call since and I’m not going to. I think that was the biggest a**hole move I’ve ever seen in my life! I wouldn’t have done it to you!”

Admittedly, it is hard to disagree with Hart on this. However, it is unlikely the Boston Celtics star is worried about it in the slightest.