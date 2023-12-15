Watch: Looking to Win Free Kicks, Paul Pierce Embarassingly Air Balls an Open Shot

The fanboy in Paul Pierce took precedence in Las Vegas amidst the in-season tournament fever around the basketball community. Before the final of the competition, the Boston Celtics legend stopped by a sneakers store in Las Vegas. A short clip captured his attempt to win free kicks as the 46-year-old wrestled with public humiliation.

Advertisement

A couple of days back, Paul visited an outlet named CoolKicks in Sin City as the shop allowed him to secure shoes for free under a condition. The store’s ‘one shot, one kill’ rule granted him the opportunity to take an open shot at the basket. A successful attempt on that occasion would have given Pierce the chance to get his hands on the kicks free of cost.

The 2008 champion looked up to the challenge as he removed his glasses and jacket to prepare himself. After dribbling the ball a couple of times, he mentioned, “I haven’t shot in a long time”. Eventually, the 10x All-Star shaped up to shoot it but hesitated for a moment. Following that, he readjusted his steps before looking up at the basket.

Advertisement

Finally, the former small forward went past his mental barrier as he shot the ball while screaming, “For the hood”. His antics did not pay off as it resulted in an airball in front of a store filled with people. Nonetheless, Paul’s efforts produced an entertaining instance for everyone around him as the captured moment displayed the embarrassment.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0pLolWOUoY/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

This was not the most humiliating moment for Paul Pierce

Despite the giggles around the situation, the occurrence comes nowhere close to what happened to him back in 2017. In the Oracle Arena, Draymond Green belittled Paul when his Los Angeles Clippers matched up against the Golden State Warriors. Early into the game, Pierce tried to direct the momentum against Draymond, to which the latter stated, “Keep chasing that farewell tour! They don’t love you like that!”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhistleUncut/status/1316067113400967175?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The words served as a reference to Paul’s alleged attempts to earn a tour like Kobe Bryant in his last-ever NBA campaign. Following the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s infamous 2016 farewell tour, Pierce was denied the chance of having a similar benefit. Green wasted no time in letting the 2008 Finals MVP know of that as the exchange resulted in a huge embarrassment.

Advertisement

Thus, the recent incident in Las Vegas does not come close to that. Yet, the California-born never backs down from trying. After all, that’s what earned him his coveted ring.