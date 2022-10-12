Kobe Bryant vs LeBron James – The Finals We Never Saw, Yet a Rivalry of a Lifetime

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant had a great rivalry in spite of not meeting in the Finals, which amplified at the twilight of Bryant’s career!

The two have met multiple times over their prolonged NBA stints, and it’s safe to say, they were all classics. However, their meeting during the Christmas of 2010, remains unparalleled by any other.

The pair can be heard trash-talking each other, with James stating-

“I’m just playing basketball, that’s all, frustrated”

To which, the passionate Bryan responds-

“Nah, can’t be frustrated about that”

A classic exchange between two of the greatest to have laced up a pair of shoes!

The remarkable LeBron James and Kobe Bryant matchups!

The fact is that when the Los Angeles Lakers would face off against a LeBron James side, Kobe Bryant made sure to show him his supremacy. As such their fixtures never failed to entertain. Be it, in terms of drama, or elite basketball displays.

A clip that showcases James conspicuously interpreting “Bean’s” strategy for a play, is a well-documented insight into just how well the pair know each other.

LeBron James is 18 PTS away from moving up to 3rd on the NBA’s All-Time Scoring List and passing Kobe Bryant…listen in as LeBron jokes with Kobe about his and the iso play! 🤣 😭💜💛🙏 Funny 🏀: Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 7Saturday Primetime

⏰: 8:30pm/et pic.twitter.com/n8npHp8dV9 — Nimeiry Abiad ✨⁦⁦⁦⁦⁦✊ نميري ابيض✨✊ (@nimeiry_abiad) February 29, 2020

Despite Kobe Bryant accumulating five NBA championships to the “King’s” four, it’s well worth noting that, while Kobe Bryant won his fifth NBA title, LeBron James had none.

Fast forward a decade, James has four and is just one shy of equalizing Bryant’s tally. In addition to that, the four-time NBA ‘MVP’, seems like he has no intention to stop soon! A once-in-a-lifetime pair of athletes!

The ‘Mamba’ and James finals, we never got!

If there could be any sorrow pertaining to their substantial rivalry, it would have to involve the fact that the fans were a series away from witnessing a LeBron James-Kobe Bryant NBA Finals matchup. That would have been a series for the ages.

In 2009, although Bryant successfully made the NBA Finals, in the wake of decimating the Western Conference, James was unable to surpass the hurdle that was Dwight Howard. The ‘King’ succumbed to Howard and the Orlando Magic, thereby laying all talks of a dream series to bed.

That would have been a sight to behold!

