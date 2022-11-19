Having Gained 20 Pounds In 48 Hours, 250lb Charles Barkley Hilariously Claimed To Be Dwyane Johnson’s Stunt Double

Charles Barkley has never been in true, peak physical shape in his life. The ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ was athletic for his size and girth and put up numbers that turned heads night in and night out. So, wanting him to have ‘abs of steel’ wasn’t really a necessity as he produced at a Hall-of-Fame level regardless.

Though, he would let himself go from time to time. He actually put on an extra 20 pounds 48 hours before the 1984 NBA Draft just so he wouldn’t get drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers. Upon getting drafted by them, he would get berated by Moses Malone to get into shape.

Well, it did work out in the long run as he would have quite the successful 16-year career in the NBA. Though he would never win a championship, he made countless All-NBA and All-Star teams along with snagging an MVP during Michael Jordan’s prime.

Charles Barkley hilariously claims he’s been Dwyane Johnson’s stunt double this whole time

Charles Barkley after having retired in 2000 from the NBA gained quite a bit of weight. He would lose over 50 pounds through the ‘Weight Watchers’ program but as of now, he’s gained most of it back. In his prime in the league, he would weight around 250lbs.

Dwayne Johnson on the other hand, has been in shape his whole life. His entire brand is dependent on him being in shape. Surprisingly, he’s both shorter and reportedly heavier than Chuck, as he weighs in at around 262lbs.

So, when Chuck said that he has actually been The Rock’s stunt double all of these years, fans were quick to laugh it off. The two were actually arguing over the Alabama vs UCLA game during the NCAA broadcast last year when Chuck decided to drop this bombshell on us.

Charles Barkley dressed up as a woman to promote ‘Weight Watchers’

Charles Barkley went to great lengths to try to get people to get on the ‘Weight Watchers’ program after having lost a great deal of weight, he would get paid by the organization to appear in adverts for them.

In one such advert, he would proudly wear a woman’s dress to get people to sign up. Well hopefully this tactic worked.

