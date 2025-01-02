Former Lakers Champion Makes Bold Larry O’Brien Prediction for New York Knicks

Dec 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and forward OG Anunoby (8) react after a three point basket by center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) to clinch a win over the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The new-look New York Knicks have continued to set the NBA on fire this season, most recently dominating the Utah Jazz for the team’s ninth straight victory. As the Knicks continue to shred through the association, fueled by their high-power offense, many are starting to take notice of New York’s contention status. That includes Metta World Peace, who took to X to boldly claim the team could bring home the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2025.

“[The Knicks] could win their 1st championship in years in 2025,” the 17-year veteran tweeted following New York’s win on Wednesday. Now sitting at 24-10 and third in the Eastern Conference, it’s a tall task to find many teams that are certifiably better than the Knicks, who appear to be legitimate title contenders for the first time in decades.

@nyknicks could win their 1st championship in years in 2025. — Head Coach Metta (@MettaWorld37) January 2, 2025

World Peace’s sentiment only adds to the praise heaped on New York throughout the campaign. As one of the league’s biggest market franchises, the Knicks will always have eyes on them. However, amidst the team’s best 34-game start since 1993-94, Tom Thibedeau’s squad continues to garner recognition from an abundance of names.

The Knicks have already been back in the thick of the playoff race since signing Jalen Brunson ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Despite 47-win and 50-win campaigns the last two years, though, New York eventually fell flat to their second-round opponents. A second consecutive underwhelming postseason appearance was enough to force the front office’s hand, which led to surprising changes prior to the new campaign.

The team’s biggest move, a blockbuster trade for Karl Anthony-Towns, was originally questioned by critics. But the versatile big man has been a revelation in New York, bringing a whole new dynamic to the team with his elite floor spacing and rebounding.

Towns has also spearheaded the Knicks’ recent hot streak, incredibly posting five 30-point double-doubles over his last eight contests. Considering how Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves are currently faring, it seems the New York side walked away with a huge trade win.

While Towns was the team’s biggest offseason move, the All-NBA center’s addition was only meant to complement the excellent core the Knicks had already put together. As Brunson continues his sprint towards superstardom, New York has seemingly found the perfect blend of offensive potency and lockdown defense.

The team’s other major addition, Mikal Bridges, has often gone under the radar considering his teammates’ electrifying performances. But the combination of the former Brooklyn Net, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart has given the Knicks a frightening defensive trio to match their score-first stars.

There doesn’t appear to be any sign of the Knicks slowing down, either, considering their newfound depth and relatively stable health situation. With a top three offense in the association and a defensive unit capable of slowing down even the league’s best stars, the Knicks have a roster capable of contending, on paper.

But they will have to continue to prove that their hot start wasn’t a fluke if New York hopes to win its first championship since 1973.