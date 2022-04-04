“Charles Barkley sure did enjoy the NCAA Final Four”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Suns legend was seen hilariously dancing to “YMCA” prior to the Duke-UNC clash

Prior to the Duke-UNC Final Four clash, Charles Barkley was seen having a great time by himself as he hilariously danced to “YMCA”.

During his playing days, Charles Barkley was an absolute menace on the basketball court. Standing at 6-foot-6, despite being a slightly undersized power forward, Sir Charles would bully big men in the paint, and without fail asserted his dominance.

However intimidating Barkley seems on the hardwood, off the court, he has quite the jovial character. The big man always has jokes in his back pocket, and always seems to get the audience cracked up with his amusing antics.

Recently, prior to the NCAA March Madness Final Four contest between Duke-UNC, Sir Charles was seen having himself a great time. While the others on the set seemed focused on the thriller contest that was to commence shortly, the 59-year-old was dancing his heart out to the classic “YMCA”.

Here, have a look at the clip.

NBA Twitter reacts to Charles Barkley dancing on “YMCA”

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with various reactions.

Barkley’s got some smooth moves though 🕺🏻 — Aflac (@aflac) April 3, 2022

I can’t tell if Charles Barkley is dancing or having a seizure 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️ — Michelle_in_KC (@MahomesMichelle) April 3, 2022

The micchecker behind him. Thats dedication.👏😅 — Vincent (@vincwie) April 3, 2022

Chuck get up and just do anything 😂 https://t.co/PMLwO5iP2s — SanNicolasBrand™ (@sannicolasbrand) April 3, 2022

I love this man! Lmao https://t.co/V0E5eP1pQ6 — Toni Reveles (@ToniRanea) April 3, 2022

Said it many times. Charles Barkley is a national treasure. https://t.co/UkcDuuNoZ6 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) April 3, 2022

With the Tar Heels upsetting Coach K and his Duke squad in the exciting Final Four clash, surely UNC fans had a similar reaction as Sir Charles.

It’ll be very interesting to see the animated Barkley in the stands during the final bout between Kansas and North Carolina.