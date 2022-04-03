“And then the fight wasn’t really good at all”: When Lewis Hamilton met Charles Barkley and Reggie Miller during once in lifetime yet ‘boring’ boxing match

@LewisHamilton with @ReggieMillerTNT at the Fight Night. #MayPac pic.twitter.com/YonFATip1b
— HAM Team LH (@HAMTeamLH) May 5, 2015
Similarities with Manny Pacquaio
Six years ago today, the highest-grossing PPV in boxing history took place. @FloydMayweather vs. @MannyPacquiao
— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 2, 2021
“So-So Fight” – Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton was one of many critics of the fights as well. Despite being in the ‘best seats’, he felt that the fight was so-so. He explained stating: “I was sitting in one of the best seats there, which was amazing. And then the fight wasn’t really good at all.”
“I think about round 10 it got exciting. I was thinking there was going to be a real battle and then the last two rounds it was kind of so-so,” the Briton added.
Hamilton felt unsatisfied with how the fight progressed and the decisions made by the referees. An unhappy Hamilton concluded by stating: “I felt that should have been the warm-up. Then we are going to see the real fight but everyone left,” an unhappy Hamilton concluded.