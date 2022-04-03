“And then the fight wasn’t really good at all”: When Lewis Hamilton met Charles Barkley and Reggie Miller during once in lifetime yet ‘boring’ boxing match

Throwback to when Lewis Hamilton met NBA legends Charles Barkley and Reggie Miller during the fight of the century in Las Vegas

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was ringside to witness Floyd Mayweather Jr take on Manny Pacquaio in 2015.

However, the Mercedes supremo Hamilton was not the only celebrity figure present at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

He was accompanied by NBA legends Charles Barkley, and Reggie Miller ringside. “I’m having fun with some legendary gentlemen,” wrote the Briton, wearing a hat over a designer denim jacket.

Similarities with Manny Pacquaio

The number 44 believed that Manny Pacquaio won the fight. Mayweather won the fight later on a clear points decision.

“When I was watching the fight, I felt Pacquaio won. He was the attacking one,” Hamilton expressed to the media.

Hamilton expressed the similarities between him and Pacquaio. He stated: “I felt I had more similarities with him. Watching his style, I was thinking he’s the attacking guy, he’s out there, he’s hungry. He wants it more than anything.”

“But otherwise I’ve not really learned anything from those guys, apart from they wear much bigger shorts than me,” he grinned.

Six years ago today, the highest-grossing PPV in boxing history took place. @FloydMayweather vs. @MannyPacquiao pic.twitter.com/dw6EuExe8w — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 2, 2021

“So-So Fight” – Lewis Hamilton