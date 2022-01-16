“Charles Barkley talks too much, feed him a donut”: When Inside the NBA reacted to Twitter roasts in the 2015-16 NBA season and Chuck was stumped

Charles Barkley is a man who knows what he wants, when he wants it. But there are times when even the donuts he dreams of will crack him up.

It really doesn’t get any better when it comes to sports entertainment than Inside the NBA. TNT have been the best television network at pitching drama to the masses, and they’ve succeeded in copying the blueprint for their NBA show.

Ernie Johnson has been the host of Turner’s show for nearly 3 decades now. He was joined first by Kenny Smith in the studio, while Charles Barkley came on promptly after his 2000 retirement.

The show took off to a new level of popularity when they incorporated 3-time Finals MVP Shaquille O’Neal. A big personality much like Chuck himself, Shaq’s presence allowed Charles Barkley an easy in-studio target whom he can roast whenever he feels like it.

This awesome quartet of friends have now developed an unparalleled chemistry, so much so that every other sports show attempts to emulate some of their exceedingly original and hilarious bits.

One such trend which NBA on TNT started was acknowledging fans’ feelings on Twitter and other social media. The producers always make sure to let the Inside crew know about the word on the street.

Charles Barkley couldn’t stop laughing while reading a tweet shutting him up with donuts

Charles Barkley is considered a national treasure, but even the beloved Hall of Famer can get on people’s nerves at times. There are times when it’s clear that he hasn’t been paying attention and is just snagging footage for the heck of it.

Twitter users didn’t hesitate to point it out when TNT decided it was worthy of doing a Chuck roast during one of their 2015-16 season segments. One particular tweet read ‘Charles Barkley talks too much. Somebody feed him a donut.’

This particular line resonated so heavily that the entire Studio J production crew cracked up at the mic-drop roast. The Chuckster, who’s always been a good sport, joined in heartily with the laughter.

A few other gems emerged from this very segment, where exasperated fans ragged on Chuck for his mannerisms.

